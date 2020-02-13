“Villanova has been the standard-bearer of the new Big East,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said, “and what Jay and his players have done has allowed all of us to be in a position where we’re able to say we’re the best basketball conference in the country, or one of the best, year in and year out. [They] allowed us to stay above water when most people were saying that the league was never going to be the same.”