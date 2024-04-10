Villanova’s Mark Armstrong declares for NBA Draft; Brendan Hausen enters NCAA transfer portal

On Wednesday, Villanova sophomore guard Mark Armstrong announced on Instagram his intent to enter the 2024 NBA Draft process. Minutes later, a source confirmed to the Inquirer that fellow sophomore guard Brendan Hausen has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The post said Armstrong plans to “test the waters,” meaning he will retain his college eligibility. The Wildcats point guard started 32 of Villanova’s 34 games, averaging 8.4 points and 2.3 assists in 24.5 minutes per game. However, he struggled at times throughout the season with turnovers and several cold shooting stretches.

While he developed and improved offensively throughout the year, Villanova’s offensive struggles led to the Wildcats missing the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year. His declaration for the NBA draft is a surprise, as he has not been listed in most recent expert mock drafts. However, it has benefits for Armstrong. He will be able to go through the pre-draft process and be evaluated by NBA teams, receiving feedback on his overall game.

While it is possible a professional team could be enamored by Armstrong’s athleticism, he will also be able to return to Villanova without risk of losing his eligibility as long as he withdraws by the early entry deadline of May 29.

Hausen heads to transfer portal

In the case of Hausen — a long-range specialist who averaged 6.2 points on 39% three-point shooting — his decision comes as a surprise. Head coach Kyle Neptune repeatedly praised Hausen’s improvements on defense and continued to increase his minutes throughout the season. Of this total 176 field goal attempts, 160 came from three-point range and is considered by some to be one of the best shooters to ever play at Villanova.

Hausen’s best stretch came in a five-game early February streak, where he scored 11 or more points in each game as Villanova won four out of five.

Expected to step into a larger role next season, Hausen too, did go cold at times. Strong defensive teams would not allow him any space to shoot three-pointers, and he was held scoreless in both matchups with UConn and held to just one three in two matchups this past season with Creighton. He went 2-for-21 in Villanova’s final four regular-season games but finished the season shooting 3 for 8 (nine points) in Villanova’s NIT first-round loss to Virginia Commonwealth.

Hausen’s decision leaves Villanova with four open scholarships, not including possible professional decisions from Mark Armstrong, who declared for the NBA draft earlier Tuesday, Eric Dixon, and TJ Bamba. Villanova was not planning on heavily attacking the transfer portal for next year’s team, but now it’s beginning to become a necessity for head coach Kyle Neptune and Co.