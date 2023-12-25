Why the holidays are a busy time for a couple of Villanova basketball families

Christmas is a little different with a high-level athlete in your family.

With two? It’s chaos.

With too many to count? Well, the Arcidiaconos have managed for years. They’re used to it by now.

After Villanova’s 84-48 win at DePaul, the Wildcats returned to campus, then spread out across the continent. Sophomore guard Brendan Hausen flew home to Amarillo, Texas. Freshman forward Jordann Dumont headed north to Montreal, Canada. All get a precious few days off to celebrate Christmas at home.

Still, Christmas looks different for the families of graduate guards Chris Arcidiacono and Justin Moore. Not all six Arcidiacono kids are home in Langhorne, as fourth son, Wildcat legend Ryan, plays with the Knicks at noon on Christmas Day. The Moore house isn’t full, either — Justin’s younger brother, Jason, is back in Columbus, preparing with his Ohio State football teammates for the Cotton Bowl against Missouri on Dec. 29.

Regardless, speaking before the DePaul matchup, both Wildcats are excited for the holiday and the time off.

“You get to relax a little bit, catch a breather, refresh with your family and people you love,” said Moore, who’s been out since Dec. 5 with a right knee sprain. “And then, you’re able to come back into the season with a little break so you’re ready to go, more [inspired] and feel refreshed.”

Chris Arcidiacono’s favorite part of Christmas is the family time. Him and twin sister, Courtney, are the youngest of the many Arcidiacono children, while oldest sister Sabrina is 14 years older. All try to come home for the holiday.

Growing up, many family members would compete on a six-foot Little Tykes hoop in the Arcidiacono house. Cousins were invited over, and a competitive family filled with Division I athletes led to some of the highest level indoor basketball games in the country.

The rosters show how deep the Arcidiacono depth chart runs. Chris and Ryan were on opposite sides. Chris’s team included cousin Kevin Hoehn, who also played at Villanova, and his brother Sean, who scored more than 1,300 points at Sacred Heart. Joining Ryan’s team was cousin Jack Curran, a three-time Villanova lacrosse team captain and Major League Lacrosse draftee. As for the third spot?

“The third spot, anyone can really fill in,” Chris says, laughing.

Christmas has calmed down as the family has gotten older, but traditions have survived. The Arcidiaconos did a Secret Santa gift exchange on Christmas Eve, then went to Mass as a family. Christmas morning means french toast. Now that Chris’ siblings have pre-teenage kids of their own, maybe the mini-hoop games will get rolling again.

The Moore family Christmas is a calmer affair, but the brotherly dynamic between Justin and younger brother Jason meant there was always something going on, especially growing up. Like the Arcidiaconos, the Moores had some mini-hoop battles, but that wasn’t the only sport of choice.

“We’d play football, just tackling each other. I’d be whupping him in that, beating him up,” Justin said. “It was just fun, just getting to hang out with him and beating him up a little bit.”

That’s changed as they’ve gotten older.

“Obviously, we can’t tackle each other in the house because we’re huge now,” the 6-foot-5, 210 older brother says. He doesn’t have a size advantage on Jason anymore — Jason is now a 6-6, 295 pound freshman defensive end at one of the best college football programs in the country.

To preserve the Moore house’s structural integrity, the battlefield has changed. Now, the brothers play video games against each other, competing on NBA 2K or Madden.

“He has a better chance now because he’s older,” Justin said. " … But it’s still, I can’t let him beat me.”

Because Christmas falls in the middle of both college basketball and football bowl season, the brothers had little time under the same roof. Justin returned home from Chicago on Saturday night. Jason had to leave on Sunday. Speaking Friday, Justin planned to spend the few hours together catching up and hearing about Jason’s freshman year.

While Jason will be missed, Justin is still excited for Christmas Day, especially the food. His family will get brunch with his uncle and his family, while dinner will be with his mom’s side of the family. The dinner menu stays consistent — chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, etc. — but dessert changes every year.

Moore’s a pie guy, partial towards sweet potato. He’ll try anything, but believes “you can’t go wrong with apple.”

The Wildcats will return to campus on Wednesday. They’ll have a full week before facing Xavier, which they’ll spend in the gym working to improve on a 9-4 start.

But on Christmas morning, family’s more important. Basketball’s not the focus… at least until the mini-hoops come out, family gathers around and the Knicks come on TV.