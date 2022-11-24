Villanova’s success in recent years has been built off of protecting the ball, winning battles in the paint, and shooting well from outside the arc.

Against Iowa State in the Phil Knight Invitational’s first round on Thursday, it did none of those. Despite clawing back from a 16-point deficit and forcing overtime, the Wildcats fell to the Cyclones, 81-79, at Portland’s Moda Center.

The loss dropped the Wildcats to 2-3 on the season. This is the first time Villanova is below .500 since March 7, 2012.

Statistical leaders

The Wildcats were led by their veterans. Graduate guard Caleb Daniels scored 25 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while redshirt junior forward Eric Dixon added 21. Graduate forward Brandon Slater scored 14.

The Wildcats struggled with Iowa State’s Osun Osunniyi. Osunniyi scored 17 in just 21 minutes of play, while Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones with 23 points. Kalscheur was just 5-of-15 from beyond the arc.

What we saw

For Villanova, the three-pointer cured all that ails.

Villanova was outscored 40-16 in the paint. Iowa State’s bench scored 37 to the Villanova reserves’ six. Most jarringly, the Wildcats committed 18 turnovers. Yet time and time again, the Wildcats hit threes when they mattered most to keep the game within striking distance.

The Wildcats attempted 36 threes, making just 13, but made the ones they had to make to keep the game close.

In the end, the Wildcats fell short, as a late turnover cost Villanova any chance at a game-winning shot. Daniels hit a three with 2 seconds left to give the Wildcats one last chance, but guard Chris Arcidiacono was unable to do more than deflect the inbounds pass.

Game-changing play

Freshman guard Brendan Hausen sat on the bench for much of the game, playing just one minute in the first half. However, he found himself open with just over a minute left and Villanova down, 67-62.

Hausen didn’t hesitate. He buried his three-point attempt, cutting Villanova’s deficit to just two points.

Up next

The Wildcats move to the loser’s bracket, where they will play Portland today at 3 p.m. (ESPNU). The Pilots (4-3) lost to No. 1 North Carolina, 89-81, in the tournament’s opening game.