EAST LANSING, Mich. — On a frigid night in East Lansing, Villanova got hot at the right time before falling just short.

Villanova trailed by as many as 16 points with just over eight minutes to play on Friday night at the Breslin Center but cut the lead to one with 49 seconds to go. When Tyson Walker missed the back end of two free throw attempts, Villanova had the ball and seven seconds to score.

In the end, all the Wildcats could muster was an Eric Dixon heave from well beyond the arc. When his attempt rattled out, the Wildcats lost, 73-71, to Michigan State.

Stat leaders

Dixon led the Wildcats with 24 points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats struggled to find a second option for much of the night, but graduate forward Brandon Slater scored 16, including several late buckets. Fellow graduate Caleb Daniels scored 13 points, yet was as cold as the Michigan snow, making four of 14 attempts from the field and missing seven of the eight threes he took.

» READ MORE: Villanova standout Tyrell Mims spreads hope to other kids who have a parent in prison

For Michigan State, Coatesville’s own AJ Hoggard was one of five Spartans in double figures. Hoggard, who played two years at Archbishop Carroll, finished two rebounds away from a triple-double, with 13 points, 10 assists, and eight boards. Walker led all Spartans with 22 points.

What we saw

Neither team came out firing, as both teams were tied, 11-11 after 10 minutes. The Wildcats briefly led, but Hoggard and Walker made three consecutive threes to give Michigan State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

For Villanova, its three point shooting woes continued. The Wildcats made 15% of their threes in the first half and 28% on the day. Worse, they consistently left Michigan State open beyond the arc, allowing the Spartans to make 13 of 25 attempts.

Villanova got close at the end, but fell just short.

» READ MORE: Bill Zwaan, the life of the local college football coaching fraternity, faces a big decision

Game-changing play

With 40 seconds to go, sophomore guard Jordan Longino hit a three to cut the Michigan State lead to just one.

Villanova, which had trailed by as many as 16 with just eight minutes to go, had an attempt to win it at the buzzer, but Dixon’s three wouldn’t go.

Up next

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Villanova, as it travels to Portland, Ore., for the PK Invitational. The Wildcats open with Iowa State (2-0) on Thursday (3:30 p.m., ESPN2) before playing No. 1 North Carolina or Portland on Friday.

In other City 6 games

Tyree Appleby scored 23 points for the second straight game, Damari Monsanto had four three-pointers and 14 points, and Wake Forest (4-0) beat La Salle, 75-63, at the Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay. Josh Nickelberry led La Salle (2-2) with six three-pointers and 24 points. Fousseyni Drame had eight points and nine rebounds. Khalil Brantley, averaging 17 points per game, was held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Lamar Oden Jr.’s 13 points and 10 rebounds helped Drexel defeat visiting Arcadia, 85-45. Kobe Magee scored 12 points while shooting 6 for 10 with five rebounds, and Coletrane Washington recorded 11 points for the Dragons (2-1). Jalen Watkins finished with 14 points and Justin Money scored 13 for Arcadia (2-2).

Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia (4-0) used a fast start to beat visiting Penn, 92-58. Clark Slajchert led Penn (1-4) with 20 points.