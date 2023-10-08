Villanova lands its third commitment in small forward Josiah Moseley

After taking months for a first recruit, Villanova received its third 2024 commitment in 10 days Sunday when three-star small forward Josiah Moseley committed to the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward chose Villanova over offers from USC, Texas, and Georgia Tech, among others. Moseley announced his decision on Twitter, posting an edit with him and head coach Kyle Neptune. He captioned the post, “1000% Committed!!!”

“I chose Villanova because my visit there was unique,” Moseley told On3. “I enjoyed their style of play and how intense their practices are because it’s similar to what my coach builds into us at Stony Point. The fact that they are a Blue Blood program with a successful history of developing NBA ready forwards makes the decision even better.”

Moseley attends Stony Point High School in Round Rock, Texas, near Austin. He becomes the second Villanova recruit from Texas in recent years, as sophomore guard Brendan Hausen is from Amarillo. He played for the One Time Legends AAU team, coached by NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.

Moseley is considered a four-star recruit by On3 but a three-star by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN. 247sports’ composite rankings, which include input from other recruiting sites, rank him as the 128th-best player in the 2024 class and the sixth-ranked player in Texas.

Moseley is Villanova’s third 2024 commit, and third classified as a forward. Four-star forward Matthew Hodge became Villanova’s first commit last Friday, while three-star forward Malcolm Thomas committed on Thursday. The Wildcats are known for positional versatility, so all could have a place in the rotation.

Moseley’s announcement should complete Villanova’s recruiting class. The Wildcats will graduate at least four players after this season, including forward Tyler Burton and wing Hakim Hart, with fifth-year decisions for three more.

While they could offer more 2024 recruits, there’s still also the option of the NCAA’s transfer portal to fill any openings after the season, as they did this offseason by signing Burton, Hart, senior guard TJ Bamba and senior forward Lance Ware.