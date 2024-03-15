Villanova bows out of Big East Tournament in overtime loss to Marquette, likely ending NCAA hopes

NEW YORK — Villanova used to own this day, arguably the best on the Big East calendar, when eight teams dwindle to four, the cream of the conference always rising with the roars inside Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats won this event five times from 2015 to 2022, the Wildcats lording over one of college basketball’s marquee conferences.

But for the second consecutive year under coach Kyle Neptune, Villanova went home before Friday. The roars came late Thrusday into Friday for one of the conference’s new faces in the Midwest.

Villanova (18-15) entered Thursday’s game vs. No. 10 Marquette fighting for its NCAA Tournament life, and the Wildcats walked off the court they had made their second home. Now, they’re destined for another NIT appearance after falling to the Golden Eagles in heartbreaking fashion, 71-65, in overtime.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Erik Reynolds II has St. Joe’s very much alive in the Atlantic 10 Tournament

Cardiac ‘Cats

Nine minutes into the second half Thursday, Villanova trailed by eight, looked tired, slowed, banged up. Eric Dixon looked like the only player capable of making a shot. Villanova was in foul trouble and on its last legs.

But a 12-3 run jump-started a late surge. It came mostly from players not named Dixon.

TJ Bamba hadn’t hit a shot since the Big East Tournament began Wednesday. But the Bronx native hit consecutive three-pointers during a stretch that saw Villanova take a 51-50 lead on Justin Moore’s first made field goal.

It was 51-50 Villanova with 7 minutes, 7 seconds to go. Marquette responded with the next six points before Mark Armstrong sprung to life. Later, three Bamba free throws tied the score at 58-58 with 1:48 remaining. Those were the last points of regulation.

Marquette nearly won at the horn. The Golden Eagles had the ball out of a timeout with 2.3 seconds left and found Kam Jones in traffic. His bank shot was ruled good at the buzzer, but was deemed no good after a review, setting up the overtime session.

‘Cats go cold

Villanova worked hard to get the game to an extra session, but the Wildcats were only finding offense at the free-throw line. They missed their final four shots of regulation and made only one field goal in the overtime.

Marquette (24-8) got six overtime points from David Joplin, a clutch straightway three-pointer from Chase Ross, and a turnaround shot from Oso Ighodaro that sealed their win.

Villanova, meanwhile, scored just two points in the final 2 minutes, 6 seconds of overtime.

No Longino, no depth

Villanova was without junior wing Jordan Longino, who sprained his left knee in Wednesday night’s win over DePaul.

The Wildcats’ depth, or lackthereof, was tested. They were in foul trouble and needed to play nine players. Even with Longino, one of the team’s best defenders, the bench is usually shorter.

Still, Villanova led at halftime, 29-28, after Dixon made a tough hook shot in the post then swatted a shot attempt from Ighodaro at the other end.

Dixon let out a roar. Villanova had to feel good about itself at the break.

» READ MORE: Is Eric Dixon the last vestige of the Villanova Way? Villanova hopes not.

No Kolek, big problem

Marquette was missing its best player, first-team point guard Tyler Kolek, who won the league’s player of the year award last season but hasn’t played since Feb. 28.

Kolek helped power a Marquette offense that carved Villanova up for at least 85 points in two regular season matchups — both, obviously, Marquette wins.

Without Kolek, Villanova’s defense was able to stack stops. The Wildcats forced Marquette to run its offense through Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell and they shut the rest of the Golden Eagles down.

For a lot of Thursday night, it worked.

In the end, the better team found a way. “We are Marquette” chants sent another satisfied Madison Square Garden crowd into the Manhattan night.

This story will be updated.