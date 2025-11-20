With Matt Hodge and Duke Brennan, Villanova’s versatility in the front court is showing

There was a small sequence midway through the second half of Villanova’s 70-55 victory over La Salle in John Glaser Arena Wednesday night that showed the allure of Kevin Willard’s small-ball lineup.

Matt Hodge was being guarded by La Salle’s 7-foot backup center, Bowyn Beatty. After a La Salle turnover, Hodge caught a pass on the wing as Villanova looked to quickly set up its offense. Hodge, a redshirt-freshman, was 3-for-5 from three-point range at that point. So when he pumped, Beatty bit. Hodge drove past the big man in no time, en route to a two-handed slam that extended Villanova’s lead to 16.

Advertisement

Hodge, in his fifth college basketball game, scored a game-high 17 points and led the Wildcats with 35 minutes in their victory. He went 7-for-9 from the floor and is up to 12.6 points per game. More importantly, though, for Villanova’s long-term development, a healthy Tafara Gapare, who has missed time with a foot injury, allowed Willard to go to his small-ball lineup with Hodge and Gapare in the frontcourt.

» READ MORE: Villanova still has work to do on defense, Kevin Willard says

It’s a lineup that got Villanova back into its season-opening game vs. Brigham Young in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

Willard raved before the season about the different styles of play his personnel afforded him. It’s most apparent in Hodge, who starts at the power forward spot, and senior Duke Brennan, the starting center. Brennan continued his gritty start to the season with eight points and 13 rebounds, five of them on the offensive glass, in just 22 minutes. He leads the nation with 14.4 rebounds per game.

“A shot goes up and you think you got a one-shot stop and he comes up with it,” La Salle coach Darris Nichols said of Brennan.

“They’re a hard guard.”

Especially given the versatility. Much has been made about this new-look Villanova team’s guard play. Redshirt-sophomore Bryce Lindsay entered the game averaging 23 points in Villanova’s first four games, but La Salle held him to just 10; freshman Acaden Lewis is starting to assert himself more; Devin Askew has shown flashes; and Tyler Perkins has been as steady as it gets.

But it was Villanova’s forwards and its ability to play smaller at times that had a major impact.

“When you have five guys out that can shoot the basketball and drive it, it opens up a lot of opportunities,” Willard said.

Besides Beatty, La Salle (2-3) is a relatively smaller team, and Willard said his small-ball unit — Hodge is 6-8, and Gapare is 6-9 — gives his team “opportunities to match up” with smaller teams that do more switching.

» READ MORE: For Villanova’s Matthew Hodge, a long wait is almost over: ‘It’s everything I’ve worked for’

Bigger teams and bigger games are on the horizon for the 4-1 Wildcats. Willard pointed at future Top 25 opponents like Michigan, Wisconsin, Connecticut, and St. John’s having much bigger lineups. His frontcourt’s versatility will enable him to “maybe throw a curveball at them offensively or defensively. … I think it really helps."

Hodge playing at this level makes it all easier, too. He was forced to sit out last season after being ruled academically ineligible, but through five games he is showing why he was a four-star prospect out of St. Rose High School in Belmar, N.J.

“It felt good, a good win for the team,” Hodge said.

Hodge, Willard said, has “been as solid as anybody.”

“I think he’s getting a little bit more comfortable with how we’re trying to play, and also being back, it’s much different from practice,” Willard said. “He’s worked really hard to put himself in this position.”

The offense has not been an issue for Villanova through five contests. It’s the defense that Willard has been on a quest to improve. Wednesday was better in that department. Villanova gave up its fewest points in a game and forced 16 turnovers.

Still, there’s more to be desired apparently. Hodge was the topic of conversation in the media room postgame, so it was worth asking how his defense was coming along.

“Oh, it’s horrible,” Willard said.

Matt?

“Work to do,” Hodge said before his coach replied: “Good answer.”

Where do you need the work most?

“Never give that answer,” Willard interjected. “Never give the weakness.”

Hodge might be a redshirt-freshman, but he finished this sequence like a senior: “No comment.”

Like everything else in November in this sport, it’s a work in progress.