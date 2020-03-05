Wright, on his team’s free-throw shooting: “We were 9 of 18 against Providence. Before that, I think we were the No. 1 free-throw shooting team in the Big East. It’s basketball, man. We work on it. We shoot. Sometimes they don’t go in, and you’ve got to be able to do other things. You can’t be afraid to miss. You didn’t make your shots, you took them. We practice it enough. There’s no more we can do. It’s just a game.”