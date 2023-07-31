A Villanova guard claims he made 70 three pointers in a row. He has video evidence of the first 48.

Someone’s been practicing.

Villanova basketball sophomore Brendan Hausen put on a shooting clinic on social media over the weekend. On Thursday, the guard posted a video on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, of himself knocking down a flurry of three pointers from the corner.

Count ‘em up — that’s 48 in a row.

Hausen later clarified that he actually made 70 consecutive three-pointers in this session, but was unable to post the video of remaining 22 shots on X. (The video he posted is 2 minutes and 20 seconds long, indeed the maximum length allowed to be posted on X for a non-Twitter Blue account.)

Hausen paced the Wildcats with a 42.9% three-point percentage as a freshman, going 27-for-63 in just under nine minutes per game off the bench.

The sharpshooter has a little further to go to match the 105 consecutive threes Steph Curry made at a Golden State practice in 2020, but it’s still very good company to have. Earlier this summer, third-year Sixers guard Jaden Springer made 100 of 121 three pointers during a workout.

