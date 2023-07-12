Villanova forward Trey Patterson sidelined indefinitely following shoulder surgery

After undergoing his third surgery in 11 months, Villanova’s Trey Patterson has been sidelined indefinitely.

Patterson, a 6-foot-9 junior forward from Somerset, N.J., had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, according to Villanova’s athletic department. In May, Patterson had arthroscopic surgery on both hips. Last August, he had sports hernia surgery.

Patterson played in 22 games last season, averaging less than a point in just over six minutes per outing.

“It’s really been a difficult stretch of significant injuries for Trey,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. “In my years of coaching, I can’t recall a player having to undergo three different major surgeries in 11 months. We all feel for Trey and have tremendous respect for the great attitude he has maintained throughout this. We look forward to the day when Trey can rejoin us on the court.”