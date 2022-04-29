Villanova guard Bryan Antoine has entered the transfer portal.

Antoine, who played the last three seasons at Villanova, averaged 1.5 points per game in 46 career games with the Wildcats. A former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, Antoine has been stricken by a series of injuries — including a shoulder surgery and a serious knee injury — during his time on Lancaster Avenue.

» READ MORE: ‘I realized my journey wasn’t going to be sunshine and rainbows’: Villanova’s Bryan Antoine has remained positive through it all

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard appeared in 20 games this past season for the Wildcats, averaging 1.5 points per game in 10 minutes per contest. Former Villanova coach Jay Wright, who recently retired and has been replaced by Kyle Neptune, previously told The Inquirer that Antoine “has been an inspiration to all of us.”

“I think he’s going to be a really successful man when he finishes playing basketball because of what he went through here,” Wright added.

Antoine’s announcement comes just days after incoming freshman Brendan Hausen, Mark Armstrong, and Cam Whitmore all re-affirmed their commitment to Villanova despite the coaching change.

» READ MORE: Sielski: In saying goodbye to coaching, Villanova’s Jay Wright showed a side of himself few got to see

Born in Nyack, N.Y, Antoine attended the Ranney School in New Jersey where he scored 2,514 career points and led the Panthers to the 2019 NJSIAA Tournament of Champions.

Antoine played 19 minutes, scoring three points, in Villanova’s Final Four loss to Kansas on April 2. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.