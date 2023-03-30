Buffalo hires Villanova associate head coach George Halcovage

Buffalo hired Villanova associate head coach George Halcovage as its new head coach on Thursday. The news was first reported by Stadium.

Halcovage takes over a Buffalo squad that went 15-17 in the 2022-2023 season. The Bulls fired head coach Jim Whitesell on March 11 after four years with the program.

Halcovage leaves Villanova after spending 15 years on staff. After a year with the program, Halcovage was elevated to video coordinator in 2009. Halcovage served as director of basketball operations for Villanova’s national championship team in 2016, and he was an assistant coach for the 2018 team. In 2021, he became Villanova’s associate head coach.

”It is an incredible honor and privilege to be chosen as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach of the University at Buffalo,” Halcovage said. “From the moment my wife, Lizzy, and I arrived in Western New York, it felt like home, and we are beyond excited for this next chapter. I would like to thank President Tripathi, Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt and his wife Kate, as well as the entire search committee for their dedication, commitment, and belief in me as the leader of this program. I am thrilled to be joining the UB family and cannot wait to get to work in Buffalo! Horns Up!”

Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright congratulated Halcovage when the hiring was finalized.

Halcovage will be formally announced as Buffalo’s new head coach in a news conference next week.