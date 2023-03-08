Hours before the Big East tournament began, the conference announced its top award winners from the regular season. Among them: Villanova star forward Cam Whitmore, who was named Freshman of the Year.

Whitmore, an 18-year-old from Maryland, averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 24 games. He missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a right thumb injury.

It’s likely Whitmore is finishing out his only season on the Main Line this week. He is projected by many mock drafts to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft. He would become Villanova’s first true one-and-done since Tim Thomas in 1997.

Whitmore, one of the highest-rated prospects in program history, enters the Big East tournament having scored in double figures in seven of his last nine games. He has displayed NBA-ready athleticism throughout the season, throwing down some highlight-reel dunks. His rebounding and defense have improved in the second half of the season as he’s played in more games. And he’s taken a liking to shoot three-pointers from the wings.

The Big East also announced its coach of the year, player of the year and scholar-athlete of the year Wednesday. They are, respectively: Marquette’s Shaka Smart, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek and Xavier’s Jack Nunge.

Villanova forward Eric Dixon was previously named to the conference’s all-second team. Whitmore and guard Mark Armstrong were previously named to the all-freshman team. And Caleb Daniels was given the conference’s sportsmanship award.

Villanova, needing to run the table at Madison Square Garden to get into the NCAA Tournament, starts its Big East tournament play Wednesday night at 8 p.m. vs. Georgetown.

If the Wildcats win, they would play Creighton Thursday night in the quarterfinals (9:30 p.m., FS1).