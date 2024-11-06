Eric Dixon’s 33 points not enough as Villanova suffers a surprising loss to Columbia

Columbia delivered one of the worst home losses of Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune’s tenure Wednesday night, as the Lions (2-0) pulled away from the Wildcats (1-1) in the second half to claim a 90-80 victory at the Finneran Pavilion.

Villanova graduate forward Eric Dixon scored 33 points in his 2024-25 season debut. It wasn’t enough to best the Lions, who were led by senior guard Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa’s 22 points

The ‘Cats struggled on both ends of the floor. Columbia converted 21 points off of 12 Villanova turnovers, and outscored Villanova’s bench, 25-11.

Here are some key takeaways from Wednesday night’s loss.

Bench Work

Villanova’s bench did not score until 5 minutes, 30 seconds were left remaining in the game, when freshman forward Josiah Moseley scored on a free-throw line jumper.

The scoring effort outside of Dixon were slim, who was a point shy of matching career-high performance that was set in an Atlantis win over North Carolina last season.

Senior guard Wooga Poplar notched 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting, while senior guard Jordan Longino contributed 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The ‘Cats went five minutes without a field goal late in the second half, allowing the Lions’ lead to build to 11 with 5:56 to play. It would climb as high as 13.

Turnovers

Columbia scored 21 points off of 11 Villanova turnovers. It is the ‘Cats second consecutive double-figure turnover games . Villanova recorded 14 such games last season.

Dixon hitting 1,500

Dixon crossed the 1,500-point career threshold with his first basket of the night, a pull-up foul line jumper to give the ‘Cats a 2-0 lead 58 seconds into the game. A prepared graphic went up on the Pavilion’s corner video boards coming out of the under-16 media timeout. Dixon, who had been fouled before the break and was headed to the line, remained focused on hitting his foul shots.

He became the 35th member of Villanova’s 1,500-point club, joining former teammates Justin Moore and Collin Gillespie.

Up Next

Villanova will face New Jersey Institute of Technology (0-1) at home on Friday (8:30 p.m., FS2). The Highlanders’ first game of the season was a 58-57 loss to Penn that was decided on a final second free throw.