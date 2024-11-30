Villanova keeps its season alive in the FCS playoffs with a second-half rally vs. Eastern Kentucky

Villanova’s chance to preserve a lengthy home winning streak — and advance in the FCS playoffs — came down to the final 15 seconds against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Villanova held a five-point lead, but Eastern Kentucky returned a kickoff 28 yards to set up deep within Wildcats territory. A wild final minute was capped by an overturned targeting call against defensive back Ty Trinh, a red-zone fourth-down conversion, and an incomplete pass to seal the 22-17 win, Villanova’s 17th straight at home.

» READ MORE: Villanova has a new AD and likely a more bottom-line approach to men’s basketball | Mike Sielski

Villanova found itself in a 14-0 hole in the first quarter but chipped away at the deficit and trailed by just one by the 9-minute, 10-second mark of the third.

The Wildcats had 324 yards of total offense to the Colonels’ 286. Graduate quarterback Connor Watkins had 177 yards on 14-of-24 passing. Freshman running back David Avit led the Wildcats on the ground with 94 rushing yards.

First-half perils

Eastern Kentucky had a fierce debut at Villanova Stadium and led, 17-9, at halftime.

The Wildcats had some self-inflicted wounds, via an interception, a muffed punt, and six penalties for a loss of 61 yards in the first half. The Wildcats also gifted the Colonels five first downs because of penalties.

A 77-yard touchdown run by senior running back Joshua Carter sparked Eastern Kentucky’s hot start. Following the interception by Gabe Stephens, graduate quarterback Matt Morrissey threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 14-0.

Villanova got on the board with a safety, when Jason Hall recovered an Eastern Kentucky fumble in the end zone 10 seconds into the second quarter. Graduate wide receiver Devin Smith notched a 13-yard touchdown catch to make it 14-9. But the Wildcats committed three penalties to set the Colonels up for a field goal.

Key special-teams plays

Special teams helped Villanova keep Eastern Kentucky out of the end zone after the 5:20 mark of the first quarter.

Villanova’s muffed punt led to an 11-play Eastern Kentucky drive. The Colonels attempted a 26-yard field goal, but senior linebacker Brandon Bell came to the rescue and blocked it.

The Wildcats had graduate kicker Ethan Gettman to thank for the go-ahead points. He hit a go-ahead 42-yard field goal for a 19-17 lead and hit a 31-yarder with a minute to go.

The 42-yarder was a full-circle moment for Gettman, who tied a season long that he set in Week 1 against Youngstown State.

Fourth-quarter fortune

Gettman’s game-winning field goals were preceded by a Villanova touchdown in a messy third quarter. A 15-yard keeper by Watkins set up senior tight end James Welde’s a 5-yard touchdown catch, his first catch of the season.

All told, each team committed 10 — Villanova’s went for 104 yards; Eastern Kentucky’s for 86. But what mattered most may have been what didn’t appear on the stat sheet.

In the third quarter, a Colonels touchdown was wiped off the board when a Watkins fumble was ruled an incomplete pass.

After the scare, Villanova displayed its flair for late-game heroics. Graduate linebacker Brendan Bell recovered a fumble to cap the second drive of the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the ball back with 6:01 left and marched down the field on a 10-play drive that culminated in Gettman’s second field goal. Big plays kept the possession going; Avit totaled 57 yards, and graduate wide receiver Lucas Kopecky hauled in a 14-yard first down pass.

Heading to Texas

No. 11 Villanova will travel to San Antonio, Texas, to take on No. 6 seed Incarnate Word (10-2, 7-0 Southland Conference). Kickoff is at 2 p.m. next Saturday (ESPN+).