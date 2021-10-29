Until last week, standout Villanova field hockey player Sabine de Ruijter did not know what her teammates meant when they said to bring the ball to the 16 after a foul. She didn’t know if the 16 was a line or a time, but recently understood that it meant she could bring the ball to the top of the circle.

De Ruijter is able to blame her confusion with American field hockey terms on the fact that she hails from Huizen, Netherlands, where the term “16″ does not exist. Even though she was unaware of this advantage for a season and a half, she has still emerged as a premiere member of Villanova’s team.

» READ MORE: Villanova football is running over the competition behind their three-headed moster at running back

Just 18 years old, the sophomore back leads the team in goals with 10 and is tied for second in points this season with 22. Those totals are good enough for fourth and sixth, respectively, in the Big East. Last season in 14 games as a freshman, de Ruijter finished second on the Wildcats in both goals (six) and points (13), and was named second-team all-conference.

According to head coach Joanie Milhous, de Ruijter’s talent is furthered by her immense strength, which helps with her great drag flick, and allows her to get balls out of the backfield. This is the skill that first put de Ruijter on Villanova’s radar.

» READ MORE: Villanova's Collin Gillespie named preseason All-American

“As a player on the field, she’s super determined,” Milhous said. “She’s reliable. She wants it. And off the field, she’s just a sweet, really nice kid.”

After coming across de Ruijter’s highlight videos, Villanova’s coaching staff set up multiple Zoom calls to convince her to make the move. Ultimately, she did.

Last year, when she was just 17 years old, de Ruijter moved into her dorm room at Villanova without her parents’ help, as they were unable to come into the U.S. Since then, de Ruijter says has said that her teammates and coaches have helped her transition to life in the U.S. This large and daunting life change was well worth it for the draw of Villanova’s ideals, according to de Ruijter.

“I just really liked that they also made a point that you’re also coming here for school,” de Ruitjer said. “They really put the point of you’re a student-athlete, so you’re also a student.”

There are other differences between field hockey in the U.S. and the Netherlands besides the 16-line. One, and the most important to de Ruijter, is the ability to balance high-level field hockey and a college education in the U.S.

In the Netherlands, top field hockey clubs are separate entities from universities, making it difficult to maintain classes and an athletic career. De Ruijter saw girls in the years above her pursue college careers in the U.S., and decided that was the path for her. Currently undeclared but planning on pursuing a degree in Communications, de Ruijter takes pride in the academics at Villanova in conjunction with her field hockey career.

» READ MORE: Photos from Villanova's 44-0 win over URI

“Here, I saw the perfect opportunity to combine a really good academic life and a really good school life with the sport I love,” de Ruijter said. “I really liked how it focuses on school but also a lot of focus on field hockey. I just saw a really good opportunity to keep playing at a high level and also have a whole new life.”

Villanova field hockey is 6-11 going into the last game of their season Friday at Georgetown. Milhous believes that her team is more talented than that record suggests. She says that partially due to the team’s youth they have had difficulty finishing games that they could of won. To Milhous’ point, five of the Wildcats’ 11 losses have come by a single goal, including three in overtime.

“I’m frustrated for these girls that we’re just not finishing in the way we can be, because they’re working so hard,” she said. “They have awesome attitudes, culture is great, everything is great, except the win column.”

Looking ahead to the future, de Ruijter will be a critical piece to the Villanova field hockey program, which has been teetering on the line of a breakthrough season. With young talent like de Ruijter gaining more experience and moving into leadership positions, the team hopes to become more of a threat in the Big East next season.

“We’re on the verge of a breakthrough,” Milhous said. “She’s [de Ruijter] going to be a part of that breakthrough.”