Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie, a fifth-year senior, was named Monday to the Associated Press preseason All-America first team.

Gillespie, who is back to full strength after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament against Creighton on March 3, is joined by forward Drew Timme of Gonzaga, the team’s only unanimous selection by a 63-person media panel; forward Kofi Cockburn of Illinois; guard Johnny Juzang of UCLA; and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana.

The 6-foot-3 Gillespie averaged 14.0 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Wildcats last season and won Big East player of the year honors in a three-way tie with teammate Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili. He also was a third-team All-America in balloting by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Gillespie was named Big East preseason player of the year for this season and is among 20 players on the watch list for the Bob Cousy point guard of the year award.