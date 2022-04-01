Anticipating Wildcat celebrations Saturday night, Radnor Township police, who have been through this drill before, say they are loaded for bear, with help from the state police and the FBI.

“We’re preparing in the event of a win,” said police spokesperson Brady McHale. And, yes, even though it’s not the final, celebratory behavior is possible (see 1985).

“We’re planning as if Monday is going to happen,” he added. That would be the night of the title game if ‘Nova defeats Kansas in the Final Four Saturday.

One potential major headache, he said, is the prospect of shutting down a heavily traveled stretch of Lancaster Avenue at Ithan Avenue. Motorists would have to be diverted to alternate routes. “A lot goes into it, I can tell you that,” he added.

“We understand the celebration,” he said. “We’re OK with that. ... Criminal behavior is another thing.”

“If they win it could be a late night, and likewise for Monday.”

Here is a brief history of past revelry.

1985

On Monday, April 1, after ‘Nova defeated Georgetown for the NCAA title in a historic upset, Wildcat fans went wild; some a little too wild.

More than 20 people were arrested on charges that included disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and assaulting a police officer. The mayhem didn’t end until near daybreak.

It was quite a busy weekend for police. On Saturday night, windows were smashed and vehicles vandalized after Villanova beat Memphis State in the Final Four to qualify for the title game.

2016

It wasn’t quite as big an upset, but the ending was more dramatic and the celebration evidently just as energized when Villanova defeated North Carolina on a last-second shot, 77-74.

Radnor police Lt. Chris Flanagan, who is now the superintendent, said that six to eight people were arrested. Five people were hospitalized and 25 minor injuries were reported.

2018

Maybe folks were suffering from celebration burnout. After Villanova defeated Michigan for its second national title in two years, only two arrests were reported.