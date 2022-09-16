For the Army Black Knights, it’s just business as usual. But for Villanova football, Saturday’s matchup at West Point (12 p.m., CBSSN) with Army’s triple-option offense presents a challenge so great it had the Wildcats preparing months in advance.

“Regardless of what you’re facing, you can never simulate the speed and the precision you’re gonna see with your look teams in practice,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante explained on Thursday regarding Army’s three-pronged attack. “That’s why we spent a little bit of time with it in preseason and in the spring, just to become a little more familiar with all the misdirection reads and keys.”

Not only are the Wildcats taking a step up to play an FBS opponent, but they will also encounter an offense unlike anything they traditionally see.

The triple option heavily emphasizes the running game, adding a third potential ball carrier to account for. On each play, the quarterback can either hand off to a running back, keep it himself, or pitch to a second back flanking him. This offensive philosophy allows teams to control the clock and, when it’s effective, wear opposing defenses out.

This could be especially worrisome for a Villanova team that has relied on big plays to score. The Wildcats are averaging 18 yards per pass attempt, which has resulted in shorter drives and decreased rest for their defense. They have gotten away with it so far, cruising past Lehigh, 45-17, and beating LIU, 38-21, but Ferrante knows Army will present a much tougher challenge.

“They’re physical, they’re aggressive, fast to the football and they just are able to roll more people through,” Ferrante said. “And sometimes that just wears you down and turns you out. So, hopefully, we can be in good shape, be in good condition, stay healthy, and not get banged up.”

While triple-option offenses primarily exploit defenses on the ground, they also look to occasionally catch opposing secondaries off-guard in the passing game. Army did that much more than usual last week in its 41-38 overtime loss to UTSA, throwing for 304 yards, its most since 2001. Now 0-2 on the season, Jeff Monken’s team is expected to revert back to a more trademark run-heavy game plan.

Preparation, preparation, preparation

A large factor in preparation for a game is the scout team’s ability to simulate the opponent’s style of play. As Ferrante said, this is impossible to perfectly execute, especially with Army, but he feels confident in the work that his team has put in.

“It definitely seemed like there’s more of a sense of urgency this week,” Ferrante said. “The scout team guys seemed a little quicker with it, a little faster with it. And obviously, the better they can execute what they’re being asked, the better prepared the defense can be.”

The Wildcats have watched film to familiarize themselves with Army. They have simulated the triple option with a scout team. They have nailed down their own offensive game plan. But none of it will matter if they lose sight of the basics.

“This offense takes a little more focus and patience,” Ferrante explained. “But we just have to execute the fundamentals. We try to stay focused and steady. You don’t wanna be too high or too low because you want to make sure you’re just doing your job.”

While there is no sure-fire way of knowing whether the months of preparation have paid off, Ferrante and his team are eager for the opportunity.

“We feel good,” Ferrante said. “The guys are excited about playing a team that’s a level up from us. It’s a bigger stage to go out and showcase their talents. And it’s even a little more special being one of the service academies of our country. It’s a great experience for our guys.”