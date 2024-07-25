Villanova picked first in CAA preseason football polls; QB Connor Watkins tabbed as player of the year

The good vibes for Villanova football stemming from last season’s run to a regular-season conference title and a deep playoff run have funneled into the 2024 campaign.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats were picked as preseason favorites to win the Coastal Athletic Association after finishing as co-champions last season. Additionally, six players were selected to the CAA’s preseason all-conference team, headlined by quarterback Connor Watkins, who was named the conference’s preseason offensive player of the year.

Additionally, right tackle Temi Ajirotutu, linebackers Shane Hartzell and Brendan Bell, cornerback Isas Waxter, and safety Ty Trinh joined Watkins on the CAA’s short list of its marquee players. The six selections were the highest of any program in the 16-team conference. This marks the second time over the last three seasons that the Wildcats have been picked as a CAA’s preseason No. 1.

Villanova is coming off a 10-win season and made it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs before losing to South Dakota State, the eventual FCS champion.

The Wildcats are led by Mark Ferrante, enters his seventh season as head coach and his 37th season with the program. Villanova opens their season at home against Youngstown State on Aug. 24 (6 p.m., FloFootball).