Wiley received the same honor last weekend after a win over Richmond. Coincidentally, the Wildcats won that game by 35-28, too. Wiley had five tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and a forced fumble. The interception came in Richmond’s red zone while the Wildcats trailed, 28-21, in the third quarter and was one of the biggest plays of the game.