Against LIU, expect to see the lessons Villanova learned in its loss to Maryland

Consistency has been an issue for Villanova’s offense in its last few games.

But last Saturday in a 38-20 loss against Maryland, one positive takeaway was clear: the Wildcats were persistent. Head coach Mark Ferrante’s offense found ways forward, although it took until the second half to see successful drives.

The Wildcats went through the first quarter without completing a pass as graduate quarterback Connor Watkins encountered much more opposition than usual. It led to Villanova trailing the Terrapins, 24-0 at halftime.

“We challenged the guys at halftime to go out there and forget about everything that occurred in the first half, forget about what the scoreboard says, just go out and play a good second half,” Ferrante said postgame. “I think our guys responded and did that, so this will help us down the road.”

That road down comes on its home turf when Villanova hosts winless Long Island University (0–4, 0-1 Coastal) in its last non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday (6 p.m., FloFootball).

Villanova (3-1, 1-0 CAA) discovered some ways to thwart a sturdy Maryland defense. The Wildcats outscored the Terps in the second half and racked up the most points Villanova has scored against an FBS opponent in 10 years. In 2014, it narrowly lost to Syracuse 27–26.

They believe that in itself is a source of confidence that they can take forward.

Wildcats will fight to reclaim No. 5 spot

After spending the last three weeks at No. 5 in the FCS rankings, Villanova dropped to No. 6 following the Maryland loss.

The Wildcats need a strong victory against LIU this weekend, with offensive production through all four quarters, to recover their high position. Going into Saturday’s contest against LIU, Villanova is looking especially strong on defense and special teams, both led by veteran talent.

A critical third-quarter interception by graduate defensive back Ty Trinh, sparked a momentum shift in Villanova’s favor against Maryland. Graduate defensive back Ethan Potter was also effective, registering a game-high 10 tackles.

Graduate Ethan Gettman showed his versatility as kicker, making two out of three field goal attempts and recovering an onside kick.

“We just have to keep striving for consistency [on offense],” Ferrante added postgame.

LIU seeks its first win

It has been a struggle for the Sharks as they search for their first win of the season.

In LIU was trounced by TCU in its last road game, a 45–0 Week 2 defeat. However, the Sharks are coming off a strong showing against CAA opponent Rhode Island last weekend, falling 28–21.

Villanova topped LIU in both of its previous two meetings, the last a 38-21 win on Sept. 10, 2022.

Following LIU, Villanova dives into conference play, starting with Stony Brook on Oct. 5 (3:30 p.m., FloFootball).