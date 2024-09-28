Villanova leans on running back talent to earn victory over Long Island University

No. 6 Villanova’s productive first half powered a 24–10 victory over Long Island University Saturday night in its final non-conference game of the regular season.

The Wildcats (4–1, 1–0 CAA) used the momentum from last week’s high-level contest against FBS foe Maryland (3–2, 0–2 Big Ten)— which it fell 38–20 — to attack the winless Sharks (0–5, 0–1 Coastal).

Graduate quarterback Connor Watkins finished with 128 passing yards and another 30 on the ground.

“[Watkins] is doing a good job of managing the game,” said coach Mark Ferrante.

On the defensive end, Villanova maintained a shutout through the first three quarters. However, the Wildcats released their grip on the Sharks late in the game, allowing a 25-yard rushing touchdown and 42-yard field goal in the fourth.

Next, Villanova will head on the road to face Stony Brook (4–1, 1–0 CAA) on Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Cruising through first half

Big plays energized the Wildcats, who ended the first thirty minutes with a dominating 17–0 lead.

In the opening drive, a 45-yard completion to junior wide receiver Jaylan Sanchez put Villanova in the red zone. The Wildcats settled for a 24-yard field goal from graduate kicker Ethan Gettman.

Villanova more than doubled LIU’s possession time in the first quarter, with 33:17 minutes on offense next to the visiting team’s 10:47.

The Wildcats also capitalized on the Sharks’ mistakes. Graduate linebacker Timmy Furgeson recovered the ball after LIU fumbled a punt at the end of Villanova’s second drive.

It did not take much longer for the Wildcats to find the end zone. Three plays later, redshirt freshman running back Isaiah Ragland rushed for 12 yards to score his first of two touchdowns.

In the second quarter, Watkins led the way for Villanova’s second touchdown. Watkins rushed for 16 yards to give Villanova the first down. After an incomplete pass, he sprinted another 17 yards up the middle to LIU’s one yard line. Ragland then closed in the distance to the end zone.

The Sharks were capped at just 176 yards of total offense, in contrast to Villanova’s 392 yards.

Rookie RB’s shine

Although Villanova’s leadership comes from its sixth-year quarterback, the rookie running backs stepped up, scoring all three touchdowns.

With skill positions being filled primarily by underclassmen and transfer players, Villanova’s offense is still in its developmental stages.

“[Defense] is where most of our maturity is,” Ferrante said. “We have a lot of older guys and returning players on defense, so they’re playing a little more consistently right now than the other side of the ball. … Our defense is keeping us where we need to be, and hopefully the offense will catch up in the next couple weeks.”

Freshman running back David Avit earned his moment in the spotlight late in the game.

With 12 seconds left in the third quarter, junior linebacker Shane Hartzell recovered another Sharks’ fumble.

The fumble recovery put Villanova on LIU’s 19-yard line. Avit rushed five yards up the middle for his first career touchdown.

Avit rushed for 160 yards. Ragland also accounted for 47 yards.

“Today was [Avit’s] turn to do what he was able to do on the field,” Ferrante said. “I’m really proud of what [the running backs] are doing. We thought from watching them in practice and through preseason that they had a chance to be pretty good, and I’m excited that our thoughts were in the right direction.”