After starting the season 2-0 with convincing wins over Lehigh and LIU, the Villanova Wildcats have dropped two straight, losing to Army on the road, 49-10, and Monmouth at home 49-42, last weekend.

Villanova, the reigning CAA champion is 0-1 in conference play as it makes the trip to Orono, ME this weekend to face conference foe Maine on Saturday (1 p.m., FloSports). The Black Bears are 0-3 and have yet to play a CAA opponent. But the record does not tell the whole story as they have faced two FBS opponents in New Mexico and Boston College.

Keys to victory

The Wildcats must tune up their defensive play. Villanova has struggled to stop the run this season with their opponents averaging more than 275 rushing yards per game. The good news for Villanova: Maine has only rushed for a total of 227 yards through three games.

The Wildcats have played solid offensively, averaging 33.75 points and 447.5 yards per game, but with their opponents tallying equal if not higher totals in those categories, it becomes more difficult to secure a victory. In order to get back on track, Villanova must focus – arguably first – on the defensive end to supplement the offensive success.

Keep an eye on...

Villanova running back Jalen Jackson. Jackson led the team with 187 yards and three touchdowns against Monmouth. While missing a majority of the preseason due to injury, the graduate student has been finding his rhythm. After his performance last weekend, Jackson now finds himself atop the Wildcat rushing rotation.

These two have a history

Villanova leads the all-time series 14-10 and has come out on top in the last two matchups. The Black Bears most recent victory came in October 2018 when they outlasted the Wildcats at home, 13-10. The teams did not play last season and have not met since April 2021 during the abnormal spring schedule as a result of COVID-19 canceling the fall season.

They said it

“Sometimes when you take your team and your travel squad, it’s a reduced number and you’re by yourselves in a hotel, it can help you refocus and regroup,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said. “I’m hoping that happens this weekend. But we gotta go up there and play well, play consistent, [...] do all of the little things we need to do to win.”

Looking down the line

After Maine, Villanova faces six straight CAA opponents, starting with a road trip to Richmond on Oct. 15 (3:30 p.m., FloSports). The Wildcats will look to extend a three-game win streak against the Spiders that dates back to 2018.