No. 5 Villanova falls to Maine in an unlikely performance on the gridiron for the Wildcats

An uncharacteristic start by No. 5 Villanova found the Wildcats on the latter end of a 35-7 road rout against Maine at Harold Alfond Sports Stadium in Orono, Maine, on Saturday.

A 21-point, first-quarter outburst from the Black Bears was too much to overcome for a Villanova (5-2, 2-1 CAA) team that didn’t notch its first points until one minute, 50 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Maine (4-3, 2-2), which entered 11th best in the Coastal Athletic Association, looked anything but bottom-tier, headlined by a strong day from senior quarterback Carter Peevy. Peevy finished 16 of 18 for 173 yards and three touchdowns, two in a dynamic first quarter that also saw the Black Bears get on the board courtesy of a 70-yard return off a blocked Wildcats field goal attempt.

On the flip side, it was a rough outing for Villanova graduate quarterback Connor Watkins, who finished with 117 yards passing (14 of 31) but added a pair of costly interceptions. It’s uncharacteristic of Watkins too, who entered the game averaging 139.8 passing yards and 43.2 yards rushing this season.

Sticking with the run game, Maine kept Villanova freshman running back David Avit under wraps. Avit, who was entering his first game back since winning FCS Freshman of the Week honors two weeks ago for his 183-yard outburst in a win over Stony Brook, was held to just 39 yards on 10 carries.

The loss was the Wildcats’ first in conference play and their only loss of the season in FCS. They came up short in Week 4 following a 38-20 loss to Big Ten power Maryland.

» READ MORE: Maddy Siegrist got engaged to her former Villanova coach’s son. Another coach made the surprise proposal happen.

Five games remain for the Wildcats, who look to get back on track at home next week as they welcome New Hampshire (4-3, 2-1) to Villanova Stadium next Saturday (3:30 p.m., FloFootball). New Hampshire sits just under Villanova in fourth place in the CAA standings, dropping its game on Saturday against Rhode Island, 26-9.

Three of Villanova’s final games are at home, and arguably its biggest is when it faces its rival, currently undefeated Delaware (6-0, 3-0), for the last time as FCS foes on Nov. 23 (1 p.m., FloFootball). The Blue Hens are jumping to FBS play next season as part of Conference USA.