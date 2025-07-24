Who’s up to replace Connor Watkins under center at Villanova? Mark Ferrante has a few options

Villanova became so accustomed to having Connor Watkins under center that it almost feels far-fetched that the program now finds itself in a duel for his replacement.

Watkins, who was invited to the rookie mini-camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May, was a quarterback on the Wildcats roster for six seasons and was the starter for the last three.

In his final season, he threw 13 touchdowns and rushed for eight. He completed 176 of 342 passing attempts, while totaling 2,102 yards, and had just five interceptions in 14 games, leading Villanova to a 10-4 record and its fourth FCS playoff appearance in six years.

So, who’s next up to pick up the ball in Watkins’ departure? Wildcats head coach Mark Ferrante discussed that and more during CAA media days on Thursday, saying he’s had a “room full of guys competing” for the starting role since the spring, but ahead of their Aug. 5 training camp start date, two players currently lead the pack.

“Tanner Maddocks is a rising senior who’s been the backup for [the past] three years,” said Ferrante, who enters his ninth season as head coach. “And then [transfer from Nicholls State] Pat McQuaide was a two-year starter down there. We’re going to carry [the competition] into preseason practice to see who will get the nod come opening game.”

Maddocks played in 11 games for the Wildcats last season, completing eight of his 14 passing attempts and adding two touchdowns. McQuaide totaled 2,218 yards last season at Nicholls, completing 215 of his 368 attempted passes.

The Wildcats will kick off their 2025-26 campaign at home against Colgate on Sept. 6. Game time is slated for 6 p.m.

Villanova ranks No. 3 in its final preseason poll

The 2025 CAA preseason coaches’ poll results were announced Wednesday, with Villanova ranked third out of the CAA’s 14 football teams. Villanova received 139 points, falling just behind Monmouth (142 points) and Rhode Island’s 163.

Four Wildcats were named to the All-Conference team: running back David Avit and offensive lineman Jake Picard, and defensive players in lineman Obinna Nwobodo and linebacker Shane Hartzell.

This is Villanova’s final season in the Coastal Athletic Association, as the team moves into the Patriot League in 2026.

Team culture, plus not losing at home

Last season, Villanova went 7-0 at home, including the first round of the playoffs.

“I did hear a couple locker room rumblings about, ‘Hey guys, we don’t lose at home.’ So that was kind of their mindset going into that final home game,” Ferrante said. “Our first game this year is at home against Colgate, so hopefully we have that same mindset going into the start of this year.”

As for the reason for the success at home, Ferrante couldn’t “put a finger on it.” He said it could be the lack of traveling, being fresh going into the game, or simply wanting to defend home turf. It could also be attributed to the team culture.

“We have some cultural fundamental ground floor things we talk about, being a great teammate, being unselfish, being resilient, facing adversity,” Ferrante said. “We have three mantras: ‘tap the rock,’ ‘effort and details,’ and then ‘play for each other.’ And I think our guys kind of listen to that message and try to live that message.”

The motto “tap the rock” is intended to encourage players to show up for work every day, regardless of whether the results are visible. “Play for each other” has a second part — play for everyone who has played before you, reminding players of the bigger picture of Villanova’s history.

