Villanova looks to keep its powerful total offensive train chugging against New Hampshire

It was probably the best way to come off a bye week.

In Villanova’s commanding 48-13 win over Stony Brook last Saturday, the Wildcats totaled 556 yards of total offense, the highest yet on the season.

“Coming off a bye, you never know how we’re going to respond,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said. “[...] We were able to hit some explosive plays early and that kind of opened the game up for us…”

Villanova (6-2, 4-1 CAA) now heads to New Hampshire (1 p.m., FloSports) in its first away game since Oct. 7.

New Hampshire (4-4, 2-3) is coming off a 34-28 loss to Rhode Island and will return to Durham for its first home game in over two weeks of play.

Scouting New Hampshire

While some may write off the Wildcats as they only have a 2-3 conference record, UNH is an offensive powerhouse. Averaging 38 points, and led by junior quarterback Max Brosmer, these New England-based Wildcats will prove to be an offensive threat.

Brosmer has a 150.37 QBR, on just one interception this season. With his precise passing and ability to control the ball, Brosmer has 223 completions so far, with a 64% completion rate, and 23 touchdowns.

But part of Brosmer’s success is who is on the receiving end of the ball, and for the Wildcats that’s senior running back Dylan Laube, who leads UNH in both rushing (570) and receiving (603) yards.

On the ground, Laube averages 71.25 yards a game, and 4.3 yards per carry. However, Laube has found even more success on the receiving end, as he averages more than 75 yards a game.

Keep an eye on...

Graduate quarterback Connor Watkins threw a career-high 361 yards the win against Stony Brook. Watkins had eight completions for 20 yards or longer, going 13-of-19 for passing and tying a career-high with four touchdowns.

Throughout the season Watkins has also found more offensive threats to connect with on the field. In the Wildcats’ dominating win over the Seawolves, Villanova had three different receivers top 100 yards, including fifth-year Rayjuon Pringle who had a career-high 196 yards on just five catches. Fifth-year receiver Jaaron Hayeck also matched Pringle with five catches, totaling a season-high 102 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Jaylan Sanchez had four catches for another 103 yards and a score for the ‘Cats.

These two have a history

All-time, Villanova is 11-12 against the Wildcats with UNH having won the last six matchups. The two programs have not seen each other since 2019 when UNH beat the Wildcats 28-20. Villanova has also notoriously struggled to play at Cowell Stadium, as it hasn’t won an away game against UNH since 2003.

He said it...

“...They’re good up front, they have linebackers that fly to the football. They’re athletic, and one thing you know you’re going to get when you play a New Hampshire team, they’re gonna be tough, they’re gonna be physical, they’re gonna be ready to play.” — Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante

Looking ahead

Villanova will head back home for Week 10 to take on Towson on Nov. 11 (1 p.m., FloSports). The Tigers (3-5, 2-3 CAA) currently sit tenth in the CAA with Villanova holding a 10-5 advantage all-time.