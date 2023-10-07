Here’s how Villanova’s balanced attack fueled an impressive win over North Carolina A&T

After Villanova’s first FCS loss of the season last week, the Wildcats were in need of newfound momentum coming into their game against North Carolina A&T. The Wildcats produced a balanced offense en route to a 37-14 road win and left little doubt that it found what it was looking for.

One major bonus that fueled the win? How about zero penalties and zero turnovers, coupled with 537 yards of total offense? That certainly helps and as a result, Villanova (4-2, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association) got its second conference win and left the Aggies (1-4, 0-2) still looking for its first.

What we saw

Villanova demonstrated its commanding performance starting in the first half, going into halftime behind 373 total yards in comparison to the Aggies’ 54.

While play slowed down in the second half, Villanova’s defense had an easy time covering the Aggies who continued to struggle offensively. NC A&T’s freshman quarterback Kevin White ended the game with 64 yards on 8 of 17 passing.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: More from the Inquirer's Collective Effort series: Here's how Villanova basketball transformed itself into a pro team

As for Villanova’s offense, its play on the ground was led by senior running back DeeWil Barlee. Barlee had 16 carries for 94 yards on the game, highlighted by his 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that broke him into a 2,000-yard career mark on the ground.

Villanova receiver Jaylen Sanchez had six receptions for 158 yards, scoring his second and third career touchdowns of over 50 yards. Sanchez now leads FCS football in yards per catch, averaging over 25 yards per reception on the season so far.

Sophomore receiver Rayjuon Pringle also contributed to Villanova’s passing offense with six receptions for 94 yards, while quarterback Connor Watkins finished with 289 yards on 16 of 23 passing.

Breakthrough play

After a 7-play, 62-yard touchdown that put the Wildcats up 14 with less than two minutes on the clock in the first half, Villanova continued to capitalize on its momentum, shocking the Aggies with an onside kick to recover the ball.

The Wildcats then marched down the field to kick a field goal for the last play of the half. Villanova scored 17 unanswered points in the last five minutes of the second quarter.

Up Next...

The Wildcats will now head back home to take on Elon (3-3, 3-0 CAA) next Saturday. (1 p.m., FloSports). The Phoenix fell to North Carolina Central this weekend 34-23, but still remain undefeated in the CAA. Villanova is currently 2-1 all-time against Elon.