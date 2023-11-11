With one regular season game remaining, here’s why Villanova’s CAA title hopes feel in sight

Villanova receiver Rayjuon Pringle entered Saturday leading the country in yards per reception, averaging 26.37 yards per catch.

Saturday’s Senior Day matchup helped that statistic. A lot.

In the first half alone, Pringle had five catches for 180 yards in the first half alone, including 79 and 63-yard touchdown runs. His season average improved to 27.88 and helped the Wildcats cruise past Towson, 33-10. It was Pringle’s third consecutive 100-plus-yard game.

With the win, No. 13 Villanova improved to 8-2, 6-1 in the CAA. They will play for the CAA championship next weekend at No. 8 Delaware (8-2, 6-1).

Offense clicking

Before it was smooth sailing, the Wildcats threw an interception on their first drive. Their second drive started with a false start and a short completion, then a longer completion was wiped off by a holding penalty.

But after quarterback Connor Watkins found Pringle in stride for the 79-yard touchdown, the Wildcats began a stretch where they scored on five of six possessions.

Watkins finished the day 15 of 25 for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Jaylan Sanchez, who was second in the nation in yards per catch at 24.91, had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Seven Wildcats combined for 255 rushing yards.

Defensive dominance

On Monday, head coach Mark Ferrante said that his team was motivated by a 27-3 loss to Towson last year. It was the low point of an uncharacteristic, 6-5 regular season campaign, and the Wildcats wanted revenge.

Villanova’s offense was impressive, but it was the defense that stood out. The Wildcats shut out the Tigers and held them to 68 total yards in the first half. Towson managed 211 yards in the game, with 75 coming on a rushing touchdown with the game already decided.

The Wildcats didn’t force any turnovers but didn’t allow any big plays. The defensive highlight came early in the fourth quarter, when Villanova forced a Towson safety to go ahead, 33-3.

Cost of the victory

While Villanova won comfortably, it did come at a cost. The Wildcats lost sixth-year offensive lineman Michael Corbi, a preseason all-CAA selection, to a lower leg injury early in the fourth quarter. He was taken off the field on a cart.

Up next … and beyond

In recent years, eight wins have been enough for a CAA team to make the FCS playoffs as an at-large team. Villanova got its eighth win on Saturday.

However, the Wildcats have bigger prizes in mind. They play at Delaware on Saturday (1 p.m., FloSports) with a CAA title on the line. The Wildcats are currently among four teams tied for first with 6-1 records, and would only get the CAA’s auto-bid with a win over Delaware in the annual, “Battle of the Blue” rivalry game — and an Albany loss.