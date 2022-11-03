After an inconsistent start to the season, Villanova (5-3, 3-2 CAA) has strung together back-to-back conference victories and is looking for a third as it travels to Towson on Saturday (2 p.m., FloSports).

Coming off what coach Mark Ferrante called their “best defensive performance” of the season in holding Hampton to less than 200 total yards and just 26 yards rushing, the Wildcats will look for a similar showing this weekend.

Towson picked up its first CAA win last weekend with a 52-48 victory over Monmouth, which Villanova lost to in its conference opener on Sept. 24. The Tigers’ roster includes 56 new players, including transfers and freshmen, which has created some challenges when it comes to cohesiveness.

“Unfortunately for us, we have to go down and play at their place,” Ferrante said. “And when you look at their film from these last couple weeks, it looks like they’re starting to feel comfortable playing together.”

Keys to victory

Through the first six games, Villanova surrendered a conference-worst 239.7 rushing yards per game. But after holding Albany to 57 rushing yards and Hampton to 26, the Wildcats have lowered that average to 190.1 and are trending in the right direction despite still ranking next to last in the conference.

The only team below Villanova is Towson at 200 yards per contest. For the Wildcats, who rank third in the CAA in rushing offense at 216.9 yards per game, this is an area they will look to exploit.

Keep an eye on

Leading Villanova’s rushing attack is TD Ayo-Durojaiye. The senior running back has recorded three consecutive 100-yard games, including 112 yards last week. Ayo-Durojaiye has been crucial for the ‘Cats in the absence of graduate Jalen Jackson, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

These two have a history

Villanova has won three of its last four matchups with Towson, and 10 of 14 overall, but the teams have not met since 2019 when the Wildcats won 52-45 on the road in overtime. The Tigers’ last victory came in 2018 when they beat the Wildcats 45-35 in an offensive shootout that included more than 1,000 yards of total offense combined.

They said it

“We just have to go in there and play as consistently as we can,” Ferrante said. “I still really think that we haven’t put a full four-quarter game. So, I wouldn’t mind it happening this coming week down at Towson.”

Looking down the line

After Towson, Villanova will visit William & Mary (7-1, 4-1 CAA) on Nov. 12 (1 p.m. FloSports).