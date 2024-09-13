Villanova looking to keep its unbeaten streak intact against CAA foe Towson

Conference play kicks off this weekend for Villanova, who is eager to maintain its Top 10 place in the FCS Top 25.

The No. 5 ranked Wildcats (2-0) celebrated a 23-point win over Colgate (0-2) on Sep. 7. Next, Villanova returns home to face Towson (1–1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Villanova Stadium.

Week 3 is significant for the Wildcats and the Tigers. The two teams are the first to open conference play in the Coastal Athletic Association. It’s a good early test for a Villanova team looking to prove it’s on course to defend its CAA co-championship crown.

Making room for big plays

Villanova’s first touchdown against Colgate remains the highlight of their victory. The Wildcats couldn’t find an opportunity to score until their third drive late in the first quarter.

Although sixth-year quarterback Connor Watkins and the Villanova offense typically rely on the rushing game, it was a 71-yard pass to graduate wide receiver Devin Smith that first put the Wildcats on board. The touchdown pass was just the seventh in which Watkins threw for 70 yards or more in his career.

Head coach Mark Ferrante sees undeniable potential in Smith, a North Carolina Central transfer, and is expecting him to be a playmaker this season. Against Colgate, he proved Ferrante right, as he went on to connect on another 8-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

“It was good to get [Watkins and Smith] going,” Ferrante said postgame. “They’re still trying to work their timing together.”

Watkins may continue to lean on the passing game against Towson, but he also has dependable options in running backs Isaiah Ragland and David Avit. The freshmen put their agility on display in the first two games. Ragland rushed for 29 yards on three carries against Colgate, including a 1-yard touchdown dash.

Defense staying disciplined

Defensively, Villanova has had one of the conference’s strongest starts to the season.

The Wildcats currently lead the CAA in total defense, giving up an average of 292.5 yards in its two games. They are also ranked first in the conference in scoring defense (10.0).

A talented set of linebackers are led in part by Brendan Bell. The five-year veteran reached double-digits in tackles against Youngstown State and Colgate, including nine solo tackles against the Raiders.

Home field advantage

Villanova currently holds a 10-game home winning streak, which was extended into 2024 in the Aug. 29 season opener against Youngstown State.

The visiting Tigers finished 10th in the CAA in 2023. In their last meeting at Villanova Stadium on Nov. 11, the Wildcats defeated Towson soundly, 33–10.

The Tigers opened their season with a tough road FBS matchup, falling to Cincinnati, 38–20. Towson then hosted Morgan State on Sept. 7, claiming victory in the Battle for Greater Baltimore, 14–9.

After Towson, Villanova won’t face another CAA team until Stony Brook on Oct. 5.