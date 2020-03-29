Steve Lappas, a first-year Villanova assistant that year, now himself a CBS analyst, warned Sunday pregame that this would all look different. Sure enough, you forgot how as Villanova packed around Patrick Ewing, the defense basically gave Georgetown open 17-footers, which the Hoyas mostly declined to take. In many ways, Rollie Massimino's matchup zone was the star of the 66-64 shocker, along with the 22-of-28 'Nova shooting.