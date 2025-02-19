Freshman Jasmine Bascoe leads Villanova to narrow 70-65 win over Georgetown

Despite leading by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, Villanova’s victory over Georgetown on Wednesday night was the result of a late-game defensive stand.

Georgetown’s Kelsey Ransom sank a jumper at the four minute mark to give the Hoyas a 62-61 lead. But the Wildcats forced three turnovers and registered two blocks to rally for a 70-65 win on their home court.

“I’m proud of the way we came out, but Georgetown did a heck of a job in the second half,” Villanova coach Denise Dillon said. “I’m proud of this group for the way we got together, reconnected, and took the game in the end.”

The Wildcats extended their win streak to three with the victory. Villanova (16-11 overall, 10-5 Big East) now sits in a three-way tie for third place with Marquette and Seton Hall in the Big East standings.

Georgetown (11-15, 4-11) is tied with St. John’s for eighth in the conference. Villanova previously beat Georgetown,77-62, on Jan. 8.

Freshman guard Jasmine Bascoe is one reason for Villanova’s upward trajectory late in the season. Bascoe scored 26 points on Wednesday, which tied her career-high set on Dec. 1 against Saint Joseph’s.

“It comes from trust in my teammates,” Bascoe said. “They were giving me the ball in the spots that I was open, so I was going to shoot.”

While Villanova’s offense relied heavily on Bascoe early, sophomore guard Maddie Webber scored 15 points on the night, 10 of them coming in the second half. Junior forward Denae Carter led the team in rebounds (6) and steals (3).

“We rely so much on [Bascoe] and [Webber] to take the most shots for us and get the most looks, but they’re fueling confidence in others,” Dillon said.

Ransom recorded a double-double, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Georgetown.

Bascoe’s big first half

Bascoe was unstoppable in the first quarter. The Wildcats’ leading scorer posted 12 points in the opening quarter, shooting 4-for-5 from the field and connecting on both three-pointers.

She pulled a spin move around Georgetown’s Khadee Hession to give Villanova a 35-25 lead at halftime.

Bascoe finished with 19 points, two rebounds, and two steals in the first half.

Villanova survives late scare

The Wildcats slowed down in the second half. Ransom and Ariel Jenkins, who also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helped Georgetown surge. Villanova lost the rebound battle, 33-29.

Ransom helped limit Bascoe to just seven points in the second half.

“The matchup early on for Jasmine [Bascoe] opened things up and she took advantage, but they made the adjustment of putting Kelsey [Ransom] on her in the second half,” Dillon said. “She’s a very disruptive defender.”

A three-pointer from Victoria Rivera gave the Hoyas their first lead of the game with six minutes, 55 seconds on the clock.

While Carter and Webber made crucial stops on defense, Villanova went on an 9-3 run over the final 3:33 to close out the game.

Final season stretch

The Wildcats have three games left of the regular season, starting with a road trip to Providence (11-18, 4-12) on Sunday (noon, FS1).

Villanova will then host Butler (14-14, 4-11) Feb. 26 in its last game at the Finneran Pavilion, before finishing with Creighton on March 2.

“Every game is huge and the players recognize that,” Dillon said. “There is a lot on the line, so you put excitement behind it as opposed to pressure … We talk about continuing to climb, put ourselves in the best position, and the results will take care of themselves.”

A strong finish to conference play will be imperative for the Wildcats’ March Madness chances. Villanova sits 68th in the NET rankings.