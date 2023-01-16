Villanova hangs on to beat hapless Georgetown, 77-73

Nervous energy? There was loads of it inside Finneran Pavilion on Monday afternoon. Rival Georgetown in the building, a historic losing streak still going. The home team starting one of its own.

By Villanova basketball standards, it was at times downright quiet. During a stretch midway through the second half, the loudest crew in the building was the group of Hoyas fans near the rafters chanting “defense,” their team up six.

It seemed fitting, the way things have been going, that Georgetown’s record-setting 27-game conference losing streak would end on Villanova’s campus.

With the help of Mark Armstrong, Brandon Slater, and Eric Dixon, that didn’t happen.

Armstrong woke the building up with a few second-half baskets during a key 12-1 Villanova run, and Dixon and Slater made the key plays in the waning moments in a 77-73 Villanova win.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Villanova (9-10, 3-5 Big East).

Statistical leaders

Caleb Daniels led five Villanova players in double figures with 16 points. Slater tallied 15 points, Armstrong tied a season-high with 14, Cam Whitmore scored 13 points and Dixon added 12.

Georgetown was paced by Primo Spears’ 19 points. Jordan Riley added a career-high 18 points.

» READ MORE: What should Villanova’s Justin Moore do? We asked NBA scouts.

Frantic finish

At one point in the second half, Georgetown was 13-for-18 from the field and had points on 14 of 19 possessions. Spears was a big part of that.

And on consecutive possessions, Spears got Dixon on him on a switch and made Villanova pay with open jumpers.

But Dixon got the last laugh.

The next time down the court, Spears called for a screen and got the switch he wanted. But this time, he drove at Dixon, got stopped in his tracks and was forced to attempt a fadeaway, which Dixon blocked.

Down the other end, with the score tied at 71, Dixon muscled Georgetown’s Bradley Ezewiro to the rim and scored a three-point play that gave Villanova a 74-73 lead with a minute to go.

The Hoyas didn’t back down. Spears made a pair of free throws that cut the deficit to one, and Georgetown got a stop at the other end on a Slater travel with 30 seconds to play.

With the shot clock unplugged, Spears drove to the left side and was cut off by Slater, who stole the ball, passed it to Whitmore, and watched as Whitmore threw down a one-handed slam that sealed the win.

Brizzi picks a new school

Angelo Brizzi, a redshirt freshman who left the Villanova program in December and entered the transfer portal, committed to play at Davidson.

» READ MORE: Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist and Drexel’s Keishana Washington rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation in scoring. Here’s the reason why.

Brizzi is enrolling for the spring semester and is expected to join the basketball team next season.

Up next

Villanova heads to Madison Square Garden on Friday to play St. John’s (7 p.m., FS1). The Red Storm knocked off then-No. 6 UConn on Sunday on the road. Villanova and St. John’s met in the conference opener for Villanova on Dec. 21. The Wildcats rolled in a 78-63 win.

After St. John’s, Villanova doesn’t play a game again until Jan. 29, when the Wildcats host Providence at the Wells Fargo Center.