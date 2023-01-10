Villanova’s Jordan Longino out two weeks with hamstring strain

Villanova sophomore forward Jordan Longino will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a left hamstring strain, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

Longino, who is averaging 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 24 minutes a game, suffered the injury last Wednesday against Georgetown in Washington. He missed Villanova’s loss Saturday to Xavier and coach Kyle Neptune said Monday — before Tuesday’s announcement — that Longino would definitely be out for road games this week at DePaul (Tuesday night) and Butler (Friday).

Longino had an MRI on Friday.

This marks consecutive seasons with left leg injuries for Longino. He suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee just days before Villanova’s run in last season’s NCAA Tournament got started.

Longino, a Germantown Academy grad, was managing pain in his left knee earlier this season but was playing some of his better basketball throughout December. He was 5-for-5 from the field and scored 13 points in a 78-63 win over St. John’s on Dec. 21 and played at least 23 minutes in each of Villanova’s previous four games before he got hurt.

The injury at Georgetown happened 18 minutes into the game. Longino had the ball in the post and appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly. He needed to be carried off the floor.

With Justin Moore still working his way back from Achilles tendon surgery in March and Angelo Brizzi having transferred out of the program last month, Villanova is down to nine scholarship players.

“All sports are going to have injuries,” Villanova forward and graduate student Brandon Slater said Monday. “There’s never going to be a season where everybody is fully healthy. I’m just telling [Longino] that this is normal. It might not be fair in the sense that it’s happening to you every time, but we’re here. We’re his brothers. We’re going to try to pick it up for him.”

The Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) play Tuesday at 9 p.m. against DePaul in Chicago.