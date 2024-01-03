Villanova guard Justin Moore remains out for Big East home opener vs. Xavier

Villanova guard Justin Moore (right knee sprain) will remain sidelined Wednesday when the Wildcats host Xavier in their first home Big East game.

Moore, a graduate student, has been out since suffering the injury in the first half of Villanova’s 72-71 loss at Kansas State on Dec. 2.

» READ MORE: Villanova’s dominant defense is key for future success in the Big East

Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said Tuesday that Moore’s status (day-to-day) is unchanged. But Wednesday will mark the fourth consecutive game Moore has missed since he was hurt more than four weeks ago.

The Wildcats (9-4) haven’t played since an 84-48 blowout win at DePaul on Dec. 23. They have won all three of their games with Moore, the team’s second-leading scorer (13.3 points per game) out of the lineup.

Transfer Hakim Hart has excelled in Moore’s absence. Hart, a Roman Catholic grad who played previously at Maryland, has scored in double figures in four straight contests, including a 20-point outburst on 7-for-10 shooting in the win over DePaul.