Villanova’s Justin Moore leaves game with sprained right knee

Villanova guard Justin Moore suffered a sprained right knee Tuesday night in the first half of Villanova’s game at Kansas State. The Wildcats said at halftime that he would not return.

Villanova trailed by eight points at the break, and Moore, a graduate student, played just eight minutes in the first half before suffering the injury.

Moore entered Tuesday scoring 14.4 points per game. He had three points on three shots Tuesday night. His team, meanwhile, was going through another poor shooting performance