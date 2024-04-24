Complaints about Villanova hyping up Knicks alumni are ‘idiotic,’ Josh Hart says

Is Villanova a Philly school?

It’s not technically within Philadelphia city limits, but the Wildcats are a stalwart in the Big 5 coming from the Main Line. But some Philly fans thought one post on X told them everything they needed to know — Villanova was not a Philly school.

That post, of course, was the school shouting out three of its NBA stars — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo — for their performance for the Knicks in their Game 2 playoff win over the Sixers.

“Why? That’s so stupid. Villanova’s in our blood, bro,” Hart said Wednesday after the Knicks practiced. “That’s a bond that goes deeper than where you’re from or who you’re rooting for or whatever. Like, we have a bond there that goes beyond basketball, that goes beyond any of that stuff.

“So for Philly fans to be mad about that, I think that’s idiotic. That’s who we are. We’re a family. We played for the ones that come before us there, and that’s how it is there. So I don’t care about it. I think it’s idiotic that Philly fans are mad about it. Because whether they like it or not, Villanova’s in our blood.”

Brunson and DiVincenzo won two NCAA titles at Villanova, one with Hart, and the Knicks hold a 2-0 series lead over the Sixers thanks to those dagger threes late in Game 2. But Brunson had a few choice words for fans who felt like Villanova didn’t count as a Philly school.

“In their eyes, we’re not a Philly school, but when we win, apparently we are a Philly school,” Brunson said.

Coach Jay Wright has not been shy in his support for his former players so far this season, but hasn’t yet been spotted at a game between his hometown Sixers, featuring former Wildcats star Kyle Lowry, and the “Villanova Knicks.”