Villanova’s second-half collapse against Illinois leads to loss in WBIT championship

Villanova didn’t exactly get its fairy-tale ending to the 2023-24 season.

The Wildcats (22-13) concluded their season with a 71-57 loss to Illinois in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Championship on Wednesday evening.

Illinois’ Makira Cook, who finished with a game-high 27 points, was unstoppable from three-point range, making 5-of-6 shots. Junior Lucy Olsen had a team-high 22 points for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t enough to capture the program’s first WBIT title.

How it happened

There were six lead changes in the first half, highlighted by a 11-2 run from the Wildcats that sent them into the break with a 32-29 lead. Villanova’s defense had an impressive second quarter, holding Illinois (19-15) to nine points.

However, Illinois answered back in the third quarter with a 16-0 run to take over an 11-point lead, its largest of the night.

Advertisement

Villanova ended the run after a three-pointer from freshman Brynn McCurry, but the Wildcats couldn’t relinquish the lead.

The Wildcats were held to 25 points in the second half while the Fighting Illini poured in 42 points.

Passed the torch

Despite the season ending loss, head coach Denise Dillon and her Wildcats answered some questions this season, including who will fill the void with Maddy Siegrist going to the WNBA.

Olsen answered that question with flying colors.

The honorable mention All-American averaged 12.4 points as a sophomore. This season, she led the Big East in scoring and was the third leading scorer in the nation with 23.3 points.

Olsen has scored 20 or more points in 25 of 35 games played, and has had 30 or more points 10 times this season. Her best performance was against Temple on Nov. 19 when she tallied a career-high 40 points.

» READ MORE: The Wildcats have the resources to keep Lucy Olsen on the Main Line

Senior farewell

Villanova will graduate two seniors in Bella Runyan and Maddie Burke.

Runyan made a splash in the postseason, finishing with 11 points in the WBIT final. She started in all 35 games this season, averaging 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Burke finished with eight points Wednesday night.