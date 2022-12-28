One could make the argument that the Villanova women’s basketball team is right where it should be.

Sitting at 9-3 (1-1 in the Big East), with all three losses coming against ranked opponents, the Wildcats are already in a better position than they were at this time last season when they were 6-5 (0-2 in the conference) at the holiday break.

Villanova earned a spot in the Associated Press top 25 during the first week of this season, following a win over No. 24 Princeton. The Wildcats remained in the rankings until a 74-62 loss to then-No. 14 Iowa State on Dec. 18.

The wins have shown the level at which the Wildcats can compete, but the losses seem to reveal more.

There’s a real superstar in Siegrist

To say that Maddy Siegrist is dominating is an understatement.

The senior forward is outperforming expectations, which is hard to do when coming off a junior season in which she scored 684 points.

The reigning Big East player of the year is averaging 28.0 points per game, good enough for second in the nation, while also leading the Wildcats in rebounds, steals, and free throws. Siegrist is also just 230 points away from Villanova’s all-time record, with the Big 5 record also within reach.

Having such a prolific scorer on the team has allowed the Wildcats to find national success, but Siegrist needs help, something that was missing in the three losses.

Supporting cast struggles

The issue is not a lack of talent.

Sophomore Lucy Olsen scores 13.4 points per game and leads the team in assists. Junior Maddie Burke is a 44.4% three-point shooter who has made at least one triple in all but one game.

But teams have started to find an answer for Olsen and Burke, and at times, even Siegrist. Both Creighton and Iowa State used the strategy of pressuring Olsen, denying Burke, and attempting to slow down Siegrist with the double team. Both opponents were successful.

When Siegrist struggles against a defense, it doesn’t always mean that she scores fewer points, but rather her efficiency takes a hit. Apart from the season opener at Marist, Siegrist has shot below 50% just three times this season. All three times were in eventual losses.

It can be argued that almost any shot that Siegrist takes is a good option, but the Wildcats have to find balance.

While Villanova may not find the same distribution that Iowa State did with five players in double figures, the Wildcats have the talent to score. Olsen and Burke have shown it, as have other players like sophomores Kaitlyn Orihel and Christina Dalce.

Orihel is coming off a career-high 18 points against La Salle, while Dalce averages 6.7 points and 7.4 rebounds with multiple double-figure games in each category.

Stifling defense

While the offense has stalled at times, Villanova’s defensive effort has not wavered, even in losses.

The Wildcats hold their opponents to 58.8 points a game while forcing 6.8 steals and almost 15 turnovers.

Coach Denise Dillon has said on multiple occasions that senior Brooke Mullin “sets the tone” for the defense by guarding the opposing team’s best guard, while Siegrist and Dalce cause trouble inside, and have combined for 36 blocks this season.

Since Dillon arrived in 2020, the defense has been the top priority, and it has paid off.

Keeping the momentum

Coming off a Big 5 title, and with Siegrist coming off three consecutive 30-point games, the Wildcats appear to be prepared for their Big East season.

After a loss to Creighton and a win over Providence, Villanova has had a taste of conference competition, but the real test starts Wednesday at Marquette (8 p.m., FloSports).

The Golden Eagles were ranked No. 24 for a week in early December, but they are just the beginning of a tough schedule in a conference that has seen five teams in the top 25 this season, and six with projected NCAA Tournament bids.