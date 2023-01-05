Following a rout of Xavier on Sunday, Villanova women faced a tougher opponent in Georgetown on Wednesday night. The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but the relentless Hoyas hung around until the final minute, forcing Villanova to earn its 71-64 win at home.

Statistical leaders:

Villanova (13-3, 4-1 Big East) was led by senior Maddy Siegrist, who finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, her eighth double-double of the season. Siegrist was 16-of-17 from the line, bringing her career total to 371, setting the record for free throws made in Villanova women’s basketball history. Helen Koskinen (1986-90) held the record with 367

Two other Wildcats scored in double figures — sophomore Lucy Olsen had 13 points and junior Maddie Burke finished with 11.

Georgetown (8-7, 1-4) was led by freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy, who finished with 24 points, while Kelsey Ransom added 12 points and five rebounds. Jada Claude chipped in 10 points and nine boards for the Hoyas.

What we saw

Villanova had a slow start, largely due to the strong defensive effort from the Hoyas. Georgetown held Villanova to 5-of-15 shooting from the floor, including 0-for-2 from behind the arc in the first quarter. More importantly, the Hoyas prevented Siegrist from getting a shot off for the first four minutes.

The Wildcats made adjustments on both ends in the second quarter, increasing the intensity on defense, and finding more of a rhythm on the offensive end. Villanova went 5 of 8 from three in the second quarter to take a 37-35 lead into halftime.

The second half was full of runs — from both teams. Villanova went on an 11-2 run in the third quarter to take a 14-point lead, but the Hoyas responded with a 6-0 run to get back within eight entering the final 10 minutes.

» READ MORE: Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist is a Big East prime-time attraction

Georgetown never led in the fourth quarter, but brought the game to within 1 with under three minutes to play.

A key difference between the two teams was free throws. The Wildcats went 13-for-22 from the line while Villanova finished 19-for-22. The Wildcats also found a more balanced and cohesive offensive approach, totaling 16 assists to the Hoyas’ six.

Wildcats running away

Sophomore Bella Runyan came up with multiple defensive stops in the final minutes of the game to help the Wildcats seal the victory. With 2:15 remaining in the game, and Villanova leading, 61-60, Runyan stepped in to help and took a charge on Ransom. After a Siegrist layup on the next possession, Runyan came up with a steal, leading to a layup from Olsen to give the Wildcats a 65-60 lead with less than a minute remaining.

The Hoyas were able to score, but clutch free-throw shooting from Siegrist clinched the win.

Up next

Villanova is back at Finneran Pavilion to host Butler (6-9, 1-5) on Sunday (2 p.m., FloSports). The Wildcats have won the last four matchups against the Bulldogs.