Report: Northwestern targeting Villanova’s Mark Jackson for its AD opening

Villanova might soon need a new athletic director.

According to an ESPN report, Northwestern is targeting Mark Jackson for its AD opening, and a deal could come together in the “next 24 hours.”

The Chicago Sun-Times named Jackson as one of three finalists for the job in a Tuesday story. The other two were current Pittsburgh AD Heather Lyke and Washington Commanders executive Jason Wright, who played football at the Big Ten school in the early 2000s.

Jackson, a Massachusetts native, was hired by Villanova in 2015. The Villanova men’s basketball team has won two national championships (2016, 2018) during his time leading the athletics department.

If Jackson is to leave for Northwestern, his legacy at Villanova would include those titles, as well as spearheading capital projects and increasing donor support — most notably the $65 million renovation of Finneran Pavilion, Villanova’s campus home for men’s and women’s basketball.

Other projects Jackson was involved with include helping secure a permanent home for the Villanova rowing program on the Schuylkill River; the $18 million Andrew J. Talley Athletic Center, home to the school’s football program and sports medicine operations; a $4 million renovation project at the Davis Center, which houses basketball practice facilities and a fitness center for students; as well as locker room and facility upgrades for other Villanova athletic programs.

Jackson in 2020 was named the Under Armour AD of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics for “his commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, the university campus and its surrounding community.”

» READ MORE: ‘We have the right guy in place’: Villanova is committed to coach Kyle Neptune

He also recently was appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, replacing former Butler AD Barry Collier, who retired in April.

Jackson is no stranger to big-time football. He joined Villanova after holding a senior role at Southern Cal, where he worked closely with the football program and oversaw more than $125 million in capital projects. Before USC, Jackson also had a short stint as a senior athletic administrator at Syracuse.

Jackson also has NFL experience, having worked with the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots. He was the director of football development with Oakland from 2007 to 2008 and was a coaching assistant with New England for three seasons from 1998 to 2000.

Jackson succeeded Vince Nicastro, who was Villanova’s AD from 2000 to 2015. The basketball program already was humming under former coach Jay Wright when Jackson arrived. Following Wright’s surprising retirement in 2022, Jackson hired former Wright assistant Kyle Neptune, who had left Villanova to become the head coach at Fordham one year earlier. The Wildcats have not made the NCAA Tournament in each of Neptune’s first two seasons — the first time they’ve gone consecutive seasons without dancing since 2004.