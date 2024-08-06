Villanova receives commitment from Alabama transfer Kris Parker

Three months before the 2024-25 college basketball season tips off, Villanova’s roster is finally complete.

The Wildcats received a commitment Tuesday morning from Alabama transfer Kris Parker, who redshirted this past season with the Crimson Tide. Parker, a 6-foot-9 wing, considered Villanova as a four-star high school prospect in Florida before ultimately choosing to play at Alabama. He was reportedly considering other transfer destinations like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Butler, and others.

Parker’s commitment fills Villanova’s 13th scholarship and provides the Wildcats with some added depth on the wing. It also gives them another young player with four years of eligibility remaining who they can develop.

Villanova’s starting lineup is likely to consist of Jhamir Brickus, Wooga Poplar, and Jordan Longino in the backcourt and Eric Dixon and Enoch Boakye up front. Parker, an athletic wing, will certainly be in the mix for bench minutes. Villanova already has four incoming freshmen, and Parker is essentially a fifth.

