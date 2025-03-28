Regardless of who’s next up as coach, Villanova’s Tyler Perkins is committed to ‘whatever it takes’

As the sixth man of a basketball team, success isn’t measured by being in the spotlight, it’s measured by commitment.

Villanova guard Tyler Perkins knows that tale all too well.

“When I come into the game, I just do whatever I can for my teammates,” Perkins said recently. “Whether that’s defending, rebounding, scoring, getting skills, diving on the floor, whatever it is, I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

The sophomore transfer has been the go-to sixth man appearing in all 33 contests for the Wildcats. In Villanova’s two Big East Tournament games, Perkins averaged 27 minutes, averaging four points and six rebounds.

Now, Perkins and the Wildcats are preparing to end the season on a high note as they’ll participate in Fox Sports’ inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas. Villanova (19-14) tips off against Colorado (14-20) in first-round action on Tuesday (8:30 p.m., FS1).

Groomed in Philly hoops

Perkins is no stranger to Big 5 play — or Philadelphia in general.

The 6-foot-4 guard spent his freshman campaign at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week three times. During his time with the Quakers, Perkins was the second leading scorer with 13.7 points per game and set a program record for points by a freshman in a season with 398.

Perkins also had five 20+ point performances, one being against Villanova in 2023, where he dropped 22 points to lead Penn to a 76-72 upset in Big 5 pod play.

But after just one year in the Ivy League, Perkins transitioned to Villanova, quickly asserting himself as their consummate contributor.

“[The transition has] been good,” said Perkins, a native of Virginia, who attended the Landon School. [Villanova] is still near Philly, so I’m kind of used to it a little bit. It’s in the suburbs, so it is a little different, but it’s still the same distance to home [in Lorton, Va.] … and having that support system through good games, bad games, [my family] is always there for me.”

But just because Perkins went from one Big 5 program to another, doesn’t mean that the stage he is playing on stayed the same size.

As a member of the Wildcats, Perkins has been afforded the opportunity to play in games and arenas that seat thousands. For him, that was always the goal.

“This is everything I ever dreamed of,” Perkins said. “I’m glad to be in this position, blessed to be in this position.”

Last man standing?

While multiple reports suggest that Maryland coach Kevin Willard could be tapped to become the next coach at Villanova, following the departure of former head coach Kyle Neptune, there is a bit of uncertainty surrounding the future of Villanova basketball. It’s no secret that the starting five could play their final games together at the Crown, which means Perkins, as the sixth man and lone underclassman, is the only one left standing should he choose to not enter the NCAA transfer portal.

But like Villanova’s starting lineup — and the program on a whole — Perkins doesn’t precisely know what’s next for him.

What fans know: Perkins averaged 6.1 points, four rebounds, and 25.6 minutes per game during the regular season. The highlight of his season came in a 73-71 win over a St. John’s team ranked in the Top 25 when Perkins drained a three-pointer with nine seconds remaining to erase a one-point deficit and hand the Wildcats their third Quad I win of the 2024-25 season.

“I’m just focused on helping my team and being there for my guys right now,” he said. “It’s been great [playing for Villanova],” Perkins said. “The leaders on this team, the seniors, they’ve been nothing but amazing. And I’m just glad I can be a part of a team like this.”

