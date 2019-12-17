Villanova, fresh off its first Football Championship Series playoff berth in three years, has put together the recruiting class to back it up. According to 247 Sports, Villanova has six commits and the No. 1 class in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Coatesville duo Dapree Bryant and Ricky Ortega are two of the class’s headliners. Ortega is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback. Bryant is a 5-8, 170-pound electrifying wide receiver. Both players were named to the Inquirer’s All-Southeastern Pennsylvania team.
The stats are mesmerizing. Ortega became the first Pennsylvania quarterback to pass for more than 2,000 yards in four different seasons. Bryant’s versatility led to touchdowns via punt return, kick return, rushing, receiving, and interceptions return.
“They’ve been so close,” said Coatesville coach Matt Ortega earlier this year. “They want to build on what they’ve experienced, especially the last two years.”
Safety K-Shawn Schulters is the highest-rated commit, the 46th-ranked safety in the nation and the 16th-rated player in New Jersey. His father is former NFL Pro Bowler Lance Schulters.
Cornerback Tyrell Mims of Martin Luther King High is the last local player currently committed. Mims, who was the Public League MVP, also held offers from Yale, Robert Morris, Rhode Island, Morgan State, Monmouth and New Hampshire.
Tight end Mitchell Bothwell and outside linebacker Timothy Ferguson round out the current commits. Bothwell hails from Texas and is the 48th-ranked tight end in the nation. Ferguson’s a 6-2, 215-pound outside linebacker from Maryland.
“They liked my versatile play and how I play with my hands. The way I have played at Damascus on defense coincides with the schemes they run at Villanova. The linebackers are aggressive and play a huge part in their overall scheme,” Ferguson said following his commitment in July.
Ayden Howard is one of the Wildcats’ highest-rated targets left.The 6-3, 272-pound defensive tackle officially visited Villanova this past weekend. He hails from Texas, and is the 127th-ranked defensive tackle in the nation.