Led by Maddy Siegrist, Villanova women escape DePaul comeback, 67-64

Following a nine-point loss to No. 6 UConn on Saturday, No. 15 Villanova came into Tuesday’s game looking to bounce back.

Led by a double-double from senior Maddy Siegrist, the Wildcats escaped with a 67-64 victory over DePaul despite a late comeback attempt from the Blue Demons.

Stat leaders

Siegrist led Villanova (24-5, 15-3 Big East) with 28 points and 16 rebounds marking her 15th double-double this season and 52nd of her career.

Sophomore Christina Dalce scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Dalce has now set the Villanova single season record for blocks with 66. Fellow sophomore Lucy Olsen added nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

DePaul (15-14, 8-10) was led by Aneesah Morrow who finished with 29 points and 19 rebounds for a double-double. Morrow is the conference’s second leading scorer behind Siegrist. Darrione Rogers joined Morrow in double-figures with 17 points.

What we saw

For the first ten minutes of Tuesday’s matchup, Villanova looked as if it was going to continue its shooting struggles from Saturday’s game. The Wildcats shot just 5-of-13 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 16-14 heading into the second.

The second quarter saw Villanova start to heat up, led by Siegrist who scored 15 of Villanova’s 18, with the other three coming on a triple from Bella Runyan. The Wildcats took a 32-23 lead into the halftime break.

Villanova came out hot in the third quarter, extending its lead to as many as 19 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds on the clock. But it wasn’t Siegrist who led the charge in the third. Dalce scored 10 points to lead the Wildcats to a 56-42 advantage heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Demons came alive in the fourth quarter, opening the final ten minutes with a 16-3 run to cut the Villanova lead to one. The Wildcats used clutch defensive stops and poise on the offensive end to clinch the victory in the closing minutes.

Game changing play

Leading 61-60 with 47.8 seconds remaining, Siegrist grabbed a tough defensive rebound and drew a foul. DePaul’s fifth foul of the quarter sent Siegrist to the line for two free throws. Siegrist hit two more free throws on the next possession to extend the lead to five.

Olsen came up with a big steal leading to a fastbreak layup from Brooke Mullin to stretch the advantage to seven. DePaul would score four more points, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.

Up next

Villanova has two games remaining in the regular season. The Wildcats will first host Providence (13-15, 4-13) on Friday (7 p.m., FloSports) for senior night, followed by a road game at Seton Hall (17-11, 10-8) on Feb 27. (7 p.m., FS1). Villanova has already beat both of teams this season.

