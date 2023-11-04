Here’s how Villanova’s emphatic win over New Hampshire made its CAA championship hopes real

Villanova continued its case for a spot in the postseason with a 45-33 win over New Hampshire on Saturday. Fueled by a 21-point second quarter, the Wildcats earned their fourth straight win of the season (7-2, 5-1) and moved into a tie for second place in the Coastal Athletic Association standings.

With just two regular-season games remaining, the No. 17 Wildcats are in prime position for a berth in the CAA championship game.

Against New Hampshire (4-5, 2-4), Villanova’s run game proved tough to stop yet again, as senior running back Jalen Jackson led the charge with a 145-yard day on 19 carries with two touchdowns.

What we saw

It was evident Villanova used the first quarter as a feeling-out period, as a dominant offensive charge in the second quarter left the Wildcats up, 24-20, at the half after they ended the first quarter down, 10-3.

Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins wasn’t as explosive as his career day last week against Stony Brook, but New Hampshire felt his presence. Watkins accounted for four touchdowns, including one in that breakout second quarter. He threw for two on 15-of-25 passing (188 yards) and rushing for a pair in a 26-yard performance on the ground.

Rayjuon Pringle capped the scoring with a 65-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Villanova found it hard to keep New Hampshire off the board, with the New England version of Wildcats electing the slow-and-steady scoring method. It was effective early, but Villanova picked off New Hampshire on consecutive third-quarter drives and held New Hampshire to just 13 second-half points.

The Wildcats made it a rough day at the office for New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer, who threw three interceptions. Brosmer finished with 279 yards on 27-of-40 passing and a lone passing touchdown.

Breakthrough performance

It wasn’t so much a play as it was the performance of Jackson in the second quarter as his two rushing touchdowns helped Villanova take a lead it would never give back. Jackson’s second touchdown of the quarter, a 6-yard scamper, capped a 13-play, 75-yard Villanova drive that chewed up a large portion of the clock.

Jackson’s 145 yard performance was his best of the season. You’d have to go all the way back to Villanova’s season opener against Lehigh in which he finished with 144 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries.

Next up

Villanova’s penultimate regular season game is also its final home game of the regular season when it takes on Towson next Saturday (1 p.m., FloSports). It then comes down to a road trip to rival No. 5 Delaware on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m., also televised on FloSports.