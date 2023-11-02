Villanova will retire Mikal Bridges’ jersey on Nov. 17

Villanova announced Thursday that it plans to retire Mikal Bridges’ jersey at halftime of its game against Maryland on Nov. 17.

Bridges was a key piece of national championship squads in 2016 and 2018, and has gone on to a strong NBA career.

“From his first day on campus, Mikal’s selflessness endeared him to his teammates, coaches, and the entire ‘Nova Nation,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune told Villanova Athletics. “… Today, he remains an inspiration to our current players as he thrives in the NBA. We’re so excited to add Mikal’s name to the list of Villanova legends whose jerseys have been retired.”

Bridges becomes the 23rd player in men’s program history to have his jersey retired. His Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson had their jerseys retired in 2022. While Bridges’ jersey will be retired, his number will not be, as Villanova does not retire numbers apart from Paul Arizin’s No. 11. However, no Villanova player has worn No. 25 since Bridges left the program.

The 6-foot-6 Philadelphia native redshirted his first season but emerged as a defensive star as a redshirt freshman in 2015-16. Bridges played 15 minutes in the national championship as Villanova defeated North Carolina for its second title in program history.

His final season at Villanova was his strongest. Bridges played more minutes than anyone on the 2017-18 national championship team, finishing second in both scoring average (17.7 ppg) and rebounds (5.3 per game). Bridges was one of two Wildcats to score in double figures in the national championship game, scoring 19 points in the win over Michigan. After the season, he won the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward.

Bridges was drafted 10th overall by his hometown 76ers in 2018 but was traded on draft night to the Suns. After he was traded to Brooklyn last season, he averaged 26.1 points in his first 27 regular-season games with the Nets.

He will be honored in a ceremony at the Finneran Pavilion on Nov. 17.