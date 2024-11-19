Tyler Perkins’ big first half leads Villanova men to rout of Big 5 foe Penn, 93-49

On Tuesday night, Villanova sophomore guard Tyler Perkins found himself on the other side of a Big 5 rivalry, scoring 22 points for Penn last year.

This season, Perkins was still impactful in the win, but this time wearing a Villanova jersey. Perkins faced his former team for the first time since transferring to Villanova.

“Whatever team Tyler Perkins is on, you know he’s going to bring it,” Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune said.

Villanova (3-3) defeated Penn (2-3), 93-49, for its largest victory this season.

The Wildcats hosted their Big 5 foe at the Finneran Pavillion with an extra layer of intensity. The Quakers upset Villanova on Nov. 13, 2023 at the Palestra. The Wildcats finished last in the inaugural Big 5 Classic.

Villanova’s offense put on one of its strongest performances of the season, shooting 53.2% from the field and 60% from the long range. Graduate forward Eric Dixon led the way with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three.

Three other Wildcats reached double figures: senior guard Wooga Poplar (19), graduate guard Jhamir Brickus (16), and Perkins (12).

“I thought we were way more cohesive than we’ve been,” Neptune said. “Guys were together, we were talking, our switches were better, we were loading. Overall, we played a great defensive game.”

Meanwhile, Penn struggled, shooting 26.9% for the game. Ethan Roberts and Johnnie Walter led the Quakers with seven points each.

Big first half for Perkins

Perkins, starting in place of Poplar, shot 3-for-3 from the field and scored seven points in the opening 4 minutes and 30 seconds of play.

“I thought we started great because [Perkins] was intense,” Neptune said. “He just knew everything we were doing and set the tone for the game.”

Perkins entered the game averaging 7.6 points per game, usually off the bench. But he scored 10 points and collected four rebounds and two steals in the first half.

As the Quakers dragged their scoring drought to eight minutes late in the first half, sophomore guard Sam Brown attempted a layup, but Perkins smacked it away from his former teammate, registering only his second block of the season.

Penn crumbles under shooting struggles

The teams were tied, 26-26, midway through the first half, but Penn soon fell behind as its shooting faltered.

Villanova closed in on defense throughout the game, holding Penn to 41.7% percent shooting from three in the first half, then just 16.7% in the second. But many of the Quakers’ difficulties shooting were self-inflicted. They shot just 14-of-30 from the free throw line.

The Quakers could not find a basket for the last 8:55 of the first half. Meanwhile, Villanova went on a 17-point scoring run

After the half, Penn’s scoring drought stretched to 10:33 as the Quakers missed 15 straight shots.

Walter ended the drought from the foul line, but Villanova had achieved a 43-27 lead by then.

Villanova’s lead became insurmountable in the second half.

With 2:44 left, a three-pointer by Poplar put Villanova up by 42 points. A fast-break layup by freshman guard Josiah Moseley increased the advantage in the final 14 seconds.

Especially with Perkins on the other side of the court, Penn coach Steve Donahue felt the effects of the transfer portal in the loss. He pointed to the Quakers’ lack of camaraderie for a team with seven new players, including three new transfers, as one cause of Tuesday night’s setback.

“I think it’s a lack of confidence, tension, and anxiety that’s leaking into both sides of the ball,” Donahue said. “To me, it’s the confidence piece of having not been through adversity [together] and not having the confidence to get through it. That’s what we have to figure out.”

Big 5 Classic is close

Tuesday’s game was Villanova’s last Big 5 pod matchup before the Big 5 Classic takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Quakers will play in the fifth-place game against Drexel (3-2). Penn also fell to St. Joe’s, 86-69, last week.

Meanwhile, Villanova will compete for third place. The Wildcats will face either Temple or La Salle.

Next up for Villanova is a contest against Maryland at the Prudential Center on Nov. 24 (1 p.m., ESPN). The Wildcats then host Rider on Nov. 27 (7 p.m., FS1) and No. 18 Cincinnati on Dec. 3 (6:30 p.m., FS1).